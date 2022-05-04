NewsTribune area boys track and field leaderboard

A look at the top times, distances and heights by boys track and field athletes in the NewsTribune area this spring:
100
|Athlete
|Time
|Fogarty (Princeton)
|10.89
|Hunter (La Salle-Peru)
|11.04
|Fortney (St. Bede)
|11.21
|Thompson (Princeton)
|11.68
|Harp (Princeton)
|11.68
200
|Athlete
|Time
|Fogarty (Princeton)
|22.2
|Fortney (St. Bede)
|22.4
|Hunter (La Salle-Peru)
|23.04
|Bell (La Salle-Peru)
|24.11
|Thompson (Princeton)
|24.13
400
|Athlete
|Time
|Shaver (St. Bede)
|53.95
|House (Bureau Valley)
|54.51
|Hunter (La Salle-Peru)
|55.66
|George (La Salle-Peru)
|56.48
|Billhorn (Amboy co-op)
|56.06
800
|Athlete
|Time
|House (Bureau Valley)
|2:02.67
|Stoeger (Fieldcrest)
|2:02.7
|Krischel (Fieldcrest)
|2:11.01
|Roth (Bureau Valley)
|2:12.57
|Scott (Fieldcrest)
|2:13.3
1,600
|Athlete
|Time
|Stoeger (Fieldcrest)
|4:30.24
|Loftus (Amboy co-op)
|4:45.65
|Krischel (Fieldcrest)
|4:54.83
|McNinch (Amboy co-op)
|4:55.23
|Beard (La Salle-Peru)
|4:56.26
3,200
|Athlete
|Time
|Stoeger (Fieldcrest)
|9:50.52
|Loftus (Amboy co-op)
|10:01.2
|McNinch (Amboy co-op)
|10:39.8
|Beard (La Salle-Peru)
|10:50.81
|Horner (Amboy)
|11:15.7
110 hurdles
|Athlete
|Time
|Aimone (La Salle-Peru)
|16.48
|Englehaupt (Hall)
|17.24
|Green (Henry-Midland)
|18.24
300 hurdles
|Athlete
|Time
|Aimone (La Salle-Peru)
|43.22
|Englehaupt (Hall)
|44.19
|Lawler (St. Bede)
|46.45
|Kelson (Mendota)
|48.6
|Horner (Bureau Valley)
|49.14
4x100 relay
|Team
|Time
|PHS (Davis, Thompson, Harp, Fogarty)
|44.09
|SBA (Grob, Shaver, Cain, Fortney)
|46.55
|Amboy (Yonos, Billhorn, Schwamberger, Murphy)
|47.59
|L-P (Walker, Alfaro, Aimone, George)
|47.69
|FHS (Meierhofer, Kearfott, Wright, Coleman)
|48.94
4x200 relay
|Team
|Time
|PHS (Harp, Thompson, Davis, Fogarty)
|1:33.9
|Amboy (Yonos, Billhorn, Schwamberger, Murphy)
|1:39.77
|L-P (Hunter, Bell, Delgado, Becket)
|1:41.22
|FHS (Scott, Krichel, Stoeger, Wright)
|1:41.8
|BV (Entas, Davis, Pinter, Shane)
|1:42.83
4x400 relay
|Team
|Time
|FHS (Scott, Johnson, Krischel, Stoeger)
|3:47.3
|SBA (Lawler, Arkins, Grob, Shaver)
|3:48.92
|Amboy (Billhorn, Yonos, Schwamberger, Murphy)
|3:49.92
|L-P (Ruppert, George, Beard, Curran)
|3:51.77
|PHS (Wallace, Ossola, Peacock, M. Williams)
|3:54.04
4x800 relay
|Team
|Time
|Amboy (McNinch, Horner, Lundquist, Loftus)
|9:18.82
|BV (Roth, Stodghill, Entas, House)
|9:28.19
|FHS (Scott, Torres, Krischel, Stoeger)
|9:29.5
|SBA (Jones, Pineda, Marincic, Arkins)
|9:30.52
|L-P (Hartman, Vaske, Beard, Rynke)
|9:34.74
Long jump
|Athlete
|Distance
|Davis (Princeton)
|22-6
|Bell (La Salle-Peru)
|20-9 1/4
|Hunter (La Salle-Peru)
|19-9 1/2
|Thompson (Princeton)
|19-8 1/4
|Shaver (St. Bede)
|19-2 3/4
Triple jump
|Athlete
|Distance
|Hunter (La Salle-Peru)
|41-3 3/4
|Z. Bosi (Hall)
|39-1
|Becket (La Salle-Peru)
|38-0 1/4
|Makransky (St. Bede)
|36-7 3/4
|Peacock (Princeton)
|35-10
High jump
|Athlete
|Height
|Davis (Princeton)
|6-4
|Lawler (St. Bede)
|6-0
|M. Williams (Princeton)
|6-0
|Shaver (St. Bede)
|5-10
|Englehaupt (Hall)
|5-8
Pole vault
|Athlete
|Height
|Savitch (Hall)
|11-6
|Davis (Princeton)
|10-0
|Peacock (Princeton)
|10-0
|Makransky (St. Bede)
|9-0
|Nugnes (Hall)
|8-11 3/4
Discus
|Athlete
|Distance
|B. Williams (Princeton)
|146-11
|Miller (Princeton)
|127-1 1/2
|Morris (Princeton)
|122-10 1/2
|Pohl (Amboy co-op)
|120-8 3/4
|Sundberg (Amboy co-op)
|118-1 1/4
Shot put
|Athlete
|Distance
|Miller (Princeton)
|53-0 1/4
|B. Williams (Princeton)
|50-7 3/4
|Harp (Princeton)
|49-8 3/4
|Pohl (Amboy co-op)
|44-5 3/4
|Keinath (Henry-Midland)
|42-0