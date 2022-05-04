May 04, 2022
NewsTribune area boys track and field leaderboard

By Kevin Chlum
PHS senior Keegan Fogarty edges St. Bede's Tyreke Fortney to win the 100 meters in Princeton's Ferris Family Invite Tuesday. Fortney came back to nose Fogarty in the 200 meters.

PHS senior Keegan Fogarty edges St. Bede's Tyreke Fortney to win the 100-meter in Princeton's Ferris Family Invite. Fogarty has the area's best times in the 100 and 200, while Fortney ranks top three in both events. (Mike Vaughn)

A look at the top times, distances and heights by boys track and field athletes in the NewsTribune area this spring:

100

AthleteTime
Fogarty (Princeton)10.89
Hunter (La Salle-Peru)11.04
Fortney (St. Bede)11.21
Thompson (Princeton)11.68
Harp (Princeton)11.68

200

AthleteTime
Fogarty (Princeton)22.2
Fortney (St. Bede)22.4
Hunter (La Salle-Peru)23.04
Bell (La Salle-Peru)24.11
Thompson (Princeton)24.13

400

AthleteTime
Shaver (St. Bede)53.95
House (Bureau Valley)54.51
Hunter (La Salle-Peru)55.66
George (La Salle-Peru)56.48
Billhorn (Amboy co-op)56.06

800

AthleteTime
House (Bureau Valley)2:02.67
Stoeger (Fieldcrest)2:02.7
Krischel (Fieldcrest)2:11.01
Roth (Bureau Valley)2:12.57
Scott (Fieldcrest)2:13.3

1,600

AthleteTime
Stoeger (Fieldcrest)4:30.24
Loftus (Amboy co-op)4:45.65
Krischel (Fieldcrest)4:54.83
McNinch (Amboy co-op)4:55.23
Beard (La Salle-Peru)4:56.26

3,200

AthleteTime
Stoeger (Fieldcrest)9:50.52
Loftus (Amboy co-op)10:01.2
McNinch (Amboy co-op)10:39.8
Beard (La Salle-Peru)10:50.81
Horner (Amboy)11:15.7

110 hurdles

AthleteTime
Aimone (La Salle-Peru)16.48
Englehaupt (Hall)17.24
Green (Henry-Midland)18.24

300 hurdles

AthleteTime
Aimone (La Salle-Peru)43.22
Englehaupt (Hall)44.19
Lawler (St. Bede)46.45
Kelson (Mendota)48.6
Horner (Bureau Valley)49.14

4x100 relay

TeamTime
PHS (Davis, Thompson, Harp, Fogarty)44.09
SBA (Grob, Shaver, Cain, Fortney)46.55
Amboy (Yonos, Billhorn, Schwamberger, Murphy)47.59
L-P (Walker, Alfaro, Aimone, George)47.69
FHS (Meierhofer, Kearfott, Wright, Coleman)48.94

4x200 relay

TeamTime
PHS (Harp, Thompson, Davis, Fogarty)1:33.9
Amboy (Yonos, Billhorn, Schwamberger, Murphy)1:39.77
L-P (Hunter, Bell, Delgado, Becket)1:41.22
FHS (Scott, Krichel, Stoeger, Wright)1:41.8
BV (Entas, Davis, Pinter, Shane)1:42.83

4x400 relay

TeamTime
FHS (Scott, Johnson, Krischel, Stoeger)3:47.3
SBA (Lawler, Arkins, Grob, Shaver)3:48.92
Amboy (Billhorn, Yonos, Schwamberger, Murphy)3:49.92
L-P (Ruppert, George, Beard, Curran)3:51.77
PHS (Wallace, Ossola, Peacock, M. Williams)3:54.04

4x800 relay

TeamTime
Amboy (McNinch, Horner, Lundquist, Loftus)9:18.82
BV (Roth, Stodghill, Entas, House)9:28.19
FHS (Scott, Torres, Krischel, Stoeger)9:29.5
SBA (Jones, Pineda, Marincic, Arkins)9:30.52
L-P (Hartman, Vaske, Beard, Rynke)9:34.74

Long jump

AthleteDistance
Davis (Princeton)22-6
Bell (La Salle-Peru)20-9 1/4
Hunter (La Salle-Peru)19-9 1/2
Thompson (Princeton)19-8 1/4
Shaver (St. Bede)19-2 3/4

Triple jump

AthleteDistance
Hunter (La Salle-Peru)41-3 3/4
Z. Bosi (Hall)39-1
Becket (La Salle-Peru)38-0 1/4
Makransky (St. Bede)36-7 3/4
Peacock (Princeton)35-10

High jump

AthleteHeight
Davis (Princeton)6-4
Lawler (St. Bede)6-0
M. Williams (Princeton)6-0
Shaver (St. Bede)5-10
Englehaupt (Hall)5-8

Pole vault

AthleteHeight
Savitch (Hall)11-6
Davis (Princeton)10-0
Peacock (Princeton)10-0
Makransky (St. Bede)9-0
Nugnes (Hall)8-11 3/4

Discus

AthleteDistance
B. Williams (Princeton)146-11
Miller (Princeton)127-1 1/2
Morris (Princeton)122-10 1/2
Pohl (Amboy co-op)120-8 3/4
Sundberg (Amboy co-op)118-1 1/4

Shot put

AthleteDistance
Miller (Princeton)53-0 1/4
B. Williams (Princeton)50-7 3/4
Harp (Princeton)49-8 3/4
Pohl (Amboy co-op)44-5 3/4
Keinath (Henry-Midland)42-0