NewsTribune area girls track and field leaderboard

A look at the top times, distances and heights by girls track and field athletes in the NewsTribune area this spring:
100
|Athlete
|Time
|N. Kessling (Henry-Midland)
|12.9
|Lopez (St. Bede)
|12.96
|Fox (Princeton)
|13.44
|Sines (La Salle-Peru)
|13.52
|Dalzot (Hall)
|13.74
200
|Athlete
|Time
|Althaus (Amboy co-op)
|27.64
|Giacometti (Hall)
|27.72
|Fox (Princeton)
|27.93
|Klingenberg (Princeton)
|29.14
|Fulton (Princeton)
|29.43
400
|Athlete
|Time
|N. Kessling (Henry-MIdland)
|59.69
|Althaus (Amboy co-op)
|1:03.63
|Oester (Princeton)
|1:06.63
|Roach (Putnam County)
|1;06.78
|Buckley (La Salle-Peru)
|1:06.83
800
|Athlete
|Time
|N. Kessling (Henry-Midland)
|2:31.1
|Ketchum (Amboy co-op)
|2:44.85
|Bohms (Princeton)
|2:46.59
|Dever (Princeton)
|2:47.3
|Heagy (La Salle-Peru), Loftus (Princeton)
|2:47.52
1,600
|Athlete
|Time
|Pode (La Salle-Peru)
|5:55.37
|Loftus (Princeton)
|6:10.1
|Jesse (Princeton)
|6:11.45
|Bohms (Princeton)
|6:15.5
|Brokaw (Princeton)
|6:19.09
3,200
|Athlete
|Time
|Bohms (Princeton)
|13:29.6
|Loftus (Princeton)
|13:41.53
|Brokaw (Princeton)
|14:01
|Ontiveros (La Salle-Peru)
|14:27.3
|Phillips (Fieldcrest)
|14:45.16
100 hurdles
|Athlete
|Time
|Jones (Amboy co-op)
|15.82
|Fox (Princeton)
|16.84
|Strehl (La Salle-Peru)
|16.89
|Fanning (La Salle-Peru)
|17.15
|Sines (La Salle-Peru)
|17.22
300 hurdles
|Athlete
|Time
|Jones (Amboy co-op)
|50.55
|Megow (Fieldcrest)
|52.6
|Loftus (Princeton)
|52.97
|Zeglis (St. Bede)
|53.97
|Fox (Princeton)
|54.64
4x100 relay
|Team
|Time
|PHS (Buccini, Oester, Fulton, Fox)
|53.97
|SBA (Schirz, Millington, Zeglis, Lopez)
|53.99
|H-M (Johnson, Price, D. Kessling, N. Kessling)
|54.46
|Hall (Ullrich, Giacometti, Casford, Dalzot)
|54.72
|Putnam County
|55.15
4x200 relay
|Team
|Time
|Putnam County
|1:48.03
|PHS (Weber, Oester, Fulton, Klingenberg)
|1:56.39
|H-M (Johnson, Price, D. Kessling, N. Kessling)
|1:58.6
|BV (Wessel, Hulsing, Marquez, Neuhalfen)
|1:59.28
|Hall (Ullrich, Giacometti, Casford, Dalzot)
|1:59.71
4x400 relay
|Team
|Time
|L-P (Urbanski, Peters, Pode, Buckley)
|4:27.83
|Putnam County
|4:29.79
|BV (Hulsing, Salisbury, Hunt, Cady)
|4:43.9
|PHS (Loftus, Oester, Fulton, Bohms)
|4:44.08
|Amboy (Ketchum, Schafer, Ware, Searing)
|4:54.21
4x800 relay
|Team
|Time
|L-P (Urbanski, Peters, Buckley, Pode)
|10:54.03
|PHS (Loftus, Dever, Jesse, Bohms)
|11:11.1
Long jump
|Athlete
|Distance
|N. Kessling (Henry-Midland)
|18-3 1/4
|Strehl (La Salle-Peru)
|16-8 1/2
|Jones (Amboy co-op)
|16-7 1/2
|Lopez (St. Bede)
|16-2 1/2
|Dalzot (Hall)
|15-2 1/4
Triple jump
|Athlete
|Distance
|Jones (Amboy co-op)
|34-8 1/2
|Lopez (St. Bede)
|34-6 1/2
|Strehl (La Salle-Peru)
|34-3 1/2
|Funderberg (Princeton)
|32-2 1/2
|Dalzot (Hall)
|31-3 1/4
High jump
|Athlete
|Height
|Heagy (La Salle-Peru)
|5-1
|Loftus (Princeton)
|4-11 3/4
|Ketchum (Amboy co-op)
|4-9
|A. Bosnich (St. Bede)
|4-8
|Hulsing (Bureau Valley)
|4-8
Pole vault
|Athlete
|Height
|Nordstrom (Bureau Valley)
|6-11 3/4
|Andrews (La Salle-Peru)
|6-6
|L. Bosnich (St. Bede)
|6-6
|Ullrich (Hall)
|6-6
|Larkin (Bureau Valley)
|6-6
Discus
|Athlete
|Distance
|Lester (Henry-Midland)
|123-11
|Foes (Princeton)
|106-3 1/2
|Nordstrom (Bureau Valley)
|97-6 1/2
|Richards (Princeton)
|95-9 1/4
|Brady (St. Bede)
|94-9 1/2
Shot put
|Athlete
|Distance
|Lester (Henry-Midland)
|35-9 1/2
|Nordstrom (Bureau Valley)
|33-10
|Foes (Princeton)
|32-4 1/2
|Megow (Fieldcrest)
|32-1 1/2
|Richards (Princeton)
|31-6