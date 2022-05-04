May 04, 2022
NewsTribune area girls track and field leaderboard

By Kevin Chlum
Amboy's Ellie Jones clears the final hurdle Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Rock Falls track invitational.

Amboy's Ellie Jones clears the final hurdle Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Rock Falls track invitational. Jones has the best times in the area in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles and ranks top five in the area in the long jump and triple jump. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

A look at the top times, distances and heights by girls track and field athletes in the NewsTribune area this spring:

100

AthleteTime
N. Kessling (Henry-Midland)12.9
Lopez (St. Bede)12.96
Fox (Princeton)13.44
Sines (La Salle-Peru)13.52
Dalzot (Hall)13.74

200

AthleteTime
Althaus (Amboy co-op)27.64
Giacometti (Hall)27.72
Fox (Princeton)27.93
Klingenberg (Princeton)29.14
Fulton (Princeton)29.43

400

AthleteTime
N. Kessling (Henry-MIdland)59.69
Althaus (Amboy co-op)1:03.63
Oester (Princeton)1:06.63
Roach (Putnam County)1;06.78
Buckley (La Salle-Peru)1:06.83

800

AthleteTime
N. Kessling (Henry-Midland)2:31.1
Ketchum (Amboy co-op)2:44.85
Bohms (Princeton)2:46.59
Dever (Princeton)2:47.3
Heagy (La Salle-Peru), Loftus (Princeton)2:47.52

1,600

AthleteTime
Pode (La Salle-Peru)5:55.37
Loftus (Princeton)6:10.1
Jesse (Princeton)6:11.45
Bohms (Princeton)6:15.5
Brokaw (Princeton)6:19.09

3,200

AthleteTime
Bohms (Princeton)13:29.6
Loftus (Princeton)13:41.53
Brokaw (Princeton)14:01
Ontiveros (La Salle-Peru)14:27.3
Phillips (Fieldcrest)14:45.16

100 hurdles

AthleteTime
Jones (Amboy co-op)15.82
Fox (Princeton)16.84
Strehl (La Salle-Peru)16.89
Fanning (La Salle-Peru)17.15
Sines (La Salle-Peru)17.22

300 hurdles

AthleteTime
Jones (Amboy co-op)50.55
Megow (Fieldcrest)52.6
Loftus (Princeton)52.97
Zeglis (St. Bede)53.97
Fox (Princeton)54.64

4x100 relay

TeamTime
PHS (Buccini, Oester, Fulton, Fox)53.97
SBA (Schirz, Millington, Zeglis, Lopez)53.99
H-M (Johnson, Price, D. Kessling, N. Kessling)54.46
Hall (Ullrich, Giacometti, Casford, Dalzot)54.72
Putnam County55.15

4x200 relay

TeamTime
Putnam County1:48.03
PHS (Weber, Oester, Fulton, Klingenberg)1:56.39
H-M (Johnson, Price, D. Kessling, N. Kessling)1:58.6
BV (Wessel, Hulsing, Marquez, Neuhalfen)1:59.28
Hall (Ullrich, Giacometti, Casford, Dalzot)1:59.71

4x400 relay

TeamTime
L-P (Urbanski, Peters, Pode, Buckley)4:27.83
Putnam County4:29.79
BV (Hulsing, Salisbury, Hunt, Cady)4:43.9
PHS (Loftus, Oester, Fulton, Bohms)4:44.08
Amboy (Ketchum, Schafer, Ware, Searing)4:54.21

4x800 relay

TeamTime
L-P (Urbanski, Peters, Buckley, Pode)10:54.03
PHS (Loftus, Dever, Jesse, Bohms)11:11.1

Long jump

AthleteDistance
N. Kessling (Henry-Midland)18-3 1/4
Strehl (La Salle-Peru)16-8 1/2
Jones (Amboy co-op)16-7 1/2
Lopez (St. Bede)16-2 1/2
Dalzot (Hall)15-2 1/4

Triple jump

AthleteDistance
Jones (Amboy co-op)34-8 1/2
Lopez (St. Bede)34-6 1/2
Strehl (La Salle-Peru)34-3 1/2
Funderberg (Princeton)32-2 1/2
Dalzot (Hall)31-3 1/4

High jump

AthleteHeight
Heagy (La Salle-Peru)5-1
Loftus (Princeton)4-11 3/4
Ketchum (Amboy co-op)4-9
A. Bosnich (St. Bede)4-8
Hulsing (Bureau Valley)4-8

Pole vault

AthleteHeight
Nordstrom (Bureau Valley)6-11 3/4
Andrews (La Salle-Peru)6-6
L. Bosnich (St. Bede)6-6
Ullrich (Hall)6-6
Larkin (Bureau Valley)6-6

Discus

AthleteDistance
Lester (Henry-Midland)123-11
Foes (Princeton)106-3 1/2
Nordstrom (Bureau Valley)97-6 1/2
Richards (Princeton)95-9 1/4
Brady (St. Bede)94-9 1/2

Shot put

AthleteDistance
Lester (Henry-Midland)35-9 1/2
Nordstrom (Bureau Valley)33-10
Foes (Princeton)32-4 1/2
Megow (Fieldcrest)32-1 1/2
Richards (Princeton)31-6