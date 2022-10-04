La Salle KFC fire was no accident, ‘it was arson,’ police say

The fire at the KFC in La Salle was arson, La Salle police said Wednesday.

In a press release, police said an investigation by the La Salle police and fire departments and the Office of the State Fire Marshal determined the June 28 fire was intentionally set.

La Salle detectives are “still actively conducting an in-depth investigation into who is responsible for the arson,” the press release said. Anyone with information regarding the arson investigation is asked to call Det. Brian Camenisch at 815-223-2131 or email det5319@lasalle-il.gov

Information can be submitted anonymously, police said, and a cash reward may be available for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

The structure was considered a total loss and demolition was begun last week. La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove said previously he expects the demolition to be complete by Oct. 7 and said he’s excited to see it done.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience in this process,” Grove said. “We’re glad it’s going to come down and we understand it’s been an eyesore.”