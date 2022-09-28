La Salle KFC demolition begins

After catching fire three months ago on June 28, plans are in motion to demolish the La Salle KFC by Friday, Oct. 7.
Crews hired by the KFC building owner began demolition on Wednesday. La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove said part of their equipment is on site, and the company is waiting on dumpsters and other machinery to arrive.
He expects the demolition to be complete by Oct. 7 and said he’s excited to see it done.
Grove said the city followed through with the court order paperwork to take over the demolition, should it be needed. However, Grove said he’s confident the demolition will get done.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience in this process,” Grove said. “We’re glad it’s going to come down and we understand it’s been an eyesore.”
The cause of the fire still is under investigation.