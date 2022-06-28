La Salle KFC damaged in early-morning fire

The KFC restaurant in La Salle was heavily damaged by fire early Tuesday, with multiple fire companies on scene in the pre-dawn hours.

La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said the department was called the restaurant on U.S. 6 and Creve Coeur Street at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters initially reported “moderate smoke” issuing from the building but conditions worsened upon entry.

“They got about halfway into the building and encountered a high heat situation,” Janick said. “At that time the fire started coming through the roof so we backed our crews out and went into a defensive mode and applied water from the outside.”

Firefighters from six companies were on scene about 2½ hours before the fire was extinguished at 4:37 a.m. Janick said the cause is undetermined and the Office of the State Fire Marshal was on scene.

A damage assessment was pending but heavy damage was apparent even from a short distance. The pitched roof over the dining room had collapsed. Ownership could not be immediately contacted to discuss reopening or rebuilding plans.

A portion of U.S. 6 was closed to through-traffic between Creve Coeur and Bucklin streets, with motorists detouring mostly onto Second Street east of downtown.

Janick said the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was activated and help arrived from Peru, Oglesby, Utica, Spring Valley and Tonica fire departments. Wallace covered the La Salle fire station. Oglesby and Peru EMS were summoned, as well.