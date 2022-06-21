Peru council seeks solution to Riverfront Bar noise complaint

After Riverfront Bar and Grill in Peru was cited on a complaint of loud music June 11, the Peru City Council talked about how to move forward to resolve the issue.

The bar at 1525 Water St. was granted special permission by the city to play music outdoors until 11 p.m. — an hour longer than the city’s ordinance normally allows. The live music was stopped prior to the deadline, however, and music was played indoors afterward. It was about 11:30 p.m. when Peru police received a noise complaint and cited the bar for being too loud.

Alderman Mike Sapienza said the woman who submitted the noise complaint lives close to the bar. He said the noise has gotten out of hand and the bar should receive a fine.

Aldermen Jason Edgcomb and Tom Payton suggested giving the bar more leniency.

Edgcomb said the owners want a positive relationship with law enforcement. Edgcomb also said it’s important for the city to maintain that good relationship, so if something happens at the bar, the owners believe they can call the police.

Chief Deputy Sarah Raymond agreed with Edgcomb, saying the owners at Riverfront have cooperated with police and are trying their best to adhere to the rules.

“They have a decibel reader, they’re trying to be proactive,” Raymond said. ““They are always calling when they need to, they don’t let things go, they make sure and contact us if anything happens so we can go down and handle it.”

Edgcomb said both the bar and the city were blasted on Facebook because people thought there couldn’t be any music after 11, when in reality the only rule was the music couldn’t be outdoors.

“If they [Riverfront] do the slightest thing wrong, they’re gonna get crucified,” Payton said. “We’ve got to find that common ground.”

Raymond said the bar was over the decibel limit required by city ordinance, causing the police to issue the citation. Owner Zack Cinotto told the NewsTribune on June 14 the noise level inside the business was the same it has been for weeks and there have been no complaints in that time. He said he believed the added attention to his business being the first one permitted in Peru to have later music led to the extended scrutiny.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said the city wants to support local businesses while balancing the needs of the community. Kolowski said he believes both parties will have to compromise to find a solution.

Police Chief Bob Pyszka was absent from the meeting. When he returns later this week, Kolowski said he, Pyszka, the bar owners and the woman that filed the complaint will have a meeting and discuss the best course of action.