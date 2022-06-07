Peru council approves first extended live music request

Riverfront Bar and Grill in Peru will be able to host live music until 11 p.m. Saturday, June 11.

Go a minute later than 11, and Peru Police Chief Bob Pyszka said the business will receive a citation.

The Peru City Council approved its first extended live music request at Monday’s regular meeting, allowing Riverfront Bar and Grill to host an outdoor show an hour beyond the city’s ordinance. The business agreed to stay within the city’s 65 decibels.

Aldermen decided last month to handle requests beyond the city’s rules for outdoor music on a case-by-case basis. Petitions will be reviewed and voted on by the council as they are requested.

Pyszka said previously his department will have zero tolerance for any businesses granted special requests that go beyond their deadline for live music, or allowance for decibel level. He said businesses that violate the city’s ordinance normally receive a warning, but ones that receive special requests and violate those allowances from the council will be ticketed.

Alderman Mike Sapienza also noted any business that violates its special request likely will not get any future requests granted.

In early April, Riverfront Bar and Grill at 1525 Water St. asked if it can extend live outdoor music hours an hour later than the 10 p.m. ordinance and increase the decibel level from the ordinance-required 65 decibels to 85 decibels. The business has since rescinded its desire to increase the decibel levels. Peru city staff and aldermen have met with Riverfront management and its neighbors to work out an arrangement that works for both parties.