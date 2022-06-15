City cites Peru bar for loud music coming from inside the establishment

Riverfront Bar and Grill in Peru was cited over the weekend for loud music — on the night it was given permission to host live outdoor music for the first time to 11 p.m. — but the business owner said the citation didn’t have anything to do with its outdoor music.

Riverfront’s Zack Cinotto said the live music was concluded before the 11 p.m. deadline and music played from within the business at 1525 Water St. was what sparked the complaint at 11:29 p.m.

Cinotto said he felt the noise level inside the business was the same it has been for weeks and there have been no complaints in that time. He said he believed the added attention to his business being the first one permitted in Peru to have later music led to the extended scrutiny. The business was not given a warning, Cinotto said, and if it had been, it would have resolved the noise issue.

The Peru City Council approved the extended live music request during its June 6 regular meeting, allowing Riverfront Bar and Grill to host an outdoor show an hour beyond the city’s ordinance. The business agreed to stay within the city’s noise limit of 65 decibels.

Aldermen decided last month to handle requests beyond the city’s rules for outdoor music on a case-by-case basis through special permitting approved by the council.

During the June 6 meeting, Police Chief Bob Pyszka warned there would be zero tolerance if the live outdoor music continued past 11 p.m., but the citation pertained to a different issue, Cinotto said.

Pyszka said previously his department will have zero tolerance as well for any businesses granted special requests that go beyond its decibel level allowance. He said businesses that violate the city’s ordinance normally receive a warning, but ones that receive special requests and violate those allowances from the council will be ticketed.

Cinotto said Riverfront has invested between $6,000 to $7,000 for an outdoor stage to minimize the noise impact within its neighborhood.

In early April, Riverfront asked if it can extend live outdoor music hours an hour later than the 10 p.m. ordinance and increase the noise level up to 85 decibels. The business rescinded its earlier desire to increase the decibel levels. Peru city staff and aldermen have said they met with Riverfront management and its neighbors, believing there would be no issues.

Cinotto said it’s his understanding it’s one resident who complained. He said he would like to continue hosting live music to 11 p.m. in the future through the city’s permitting process.



