5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Eat, drink and be merry with several outdoor events

1 - Sip some wine and take in some sounds this weekend in Ottawa. The 2 Rivers Wine Fest will run 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Jordan block. Vendors providing beverages include August Hill Winery, The Pour Vineyard, Juicy Luzy Sangria, Sable Creek Winery, West of Wise Winery, Star Union Spirits, Walt’s Tap, the Destihl Brewery, among others. Weep & Willow will headline Friday’s musical performances, the Aaron Kelly Trio is scheduled to play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Backyard Tire Fire at 7 p.m. Saturday, along with KevinRoyK, Daniel Watkins and Dan Hubbard Band performing Sunday. Tickets are available at ottawawinefest.com for those who want to try beverages.

2 - Browse some art and listen to some music Friday and Saturday in La Salle. The free Music and Art Fest will take place at Pulaski Park, 1000 Fifth St. Artists will be set up in the pavilion 5 p.m. to dusk Friday and 3:30 p.m. to dusk Saturday. Performing music Friday are Wild Card 5:30 to 7 p.m., StrangerZ 7:30 to 9 p.m. and 303 9:30 to 11 p.m.; then Saturday are Jeff Manfredini 3 to 4 p.m., Tim Ajster & Wally 4 to 5 p.m., Crossroads 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Demolition Men 9:30 to 11 p.m. There will be food vendors. No dogs or coolers are allowed. Proceeds from the event will benefit Rotary Park in La Salle.

3 - Grab a lawn chair, or blanket and enjoy some outdoor music Friday in Streator, Marseilles, Peru and La Salle. Several summer concert series kick off Friday in the Illinois Valley. Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band will begin the free Jammin at the Clock summer series 6 to 8 p.m. at Heritage Park, at the corner of Monroe and Main streets in Streator. Matt Pittman and Kevin Kramer are set to perform 7 to 9 p.m. at Knudson Park in Marseilles for the free Music in the Park series. From 6 to 9 p.m., Demolition Men will perform at Peru’s free Music Under the Oaks concert series in Centennial Park. Valley Katz will kick off the summer concert series at La Salle’s Hegeler Carus Mansion, 1307 Seventh St., beginning at 6:30 p.m. Entry is $5 for the mansion event. A bonus event: the Princeton Community Band will begin its season 6 p.m. Sunday in Soldiers and Sailors Park.

4 - Eat shrimp Saturday in Princeton. Rotarians are hosting the first ShrimpFest & Brew Hullabaloo. The event is scheduled 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Rotary Park in Princeton. It will include food, drinks and eight hours of live music. Rotarians will prepare and serve grilled and fried shrimp and other food trucks will be on site along with craft beer vendors. Children activities will include a coal train, face painting, balloon twisting, magic tricks, a cake walk, among others. The city of Princeton and Princeton Tourism also are sponsoring the event. Proceeds will benefit the PHS Scholarship Fund and various community groups through the “Love Our Community” grants. For information and to purchase advance tickets, go to princetonshrimpfest.com.

5 - Get a taste of Norse cuisine and culture Saturday in Norway, Ill. A home-cooked Norwegian breakfast is scheduled 8 to 11 a.m. at the Norway Community building, just off Route 71 across from the Norway Store. The breakfast menu includes fried kumla, ham, scrambled eggs with chives, fruit cups and coffee. Advance adult tickets are $20 or $25 at the door. Children tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. After breakfast, the Norsk Museum will be open to the public, featuring The Skagerrak Viking Ship.

