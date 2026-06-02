Car crashes into home near Cary

Only minor injuries were reported after a car crashed into a home on June 1, 2026, at the 2500 block of Oakdale Terrace near Cary. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

Four residents near Cary were temporarily displaced after a car crashed into their house Monday afternoon, officials report.

The Cary Fire Protection District responded to a call at 5:34 p.m. Monday to Oakdale Terrace for a reported car crash into a home. First responders arrived to find a car that had “crashed into the front of an occupied home, causing minor structural intrusion into the residence,” Cary Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

A car crashed into a home on June 1, 2026, at the 2500 block of Oakdale Terrace near Cary. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

Three residents inside the house safely exited and were uninjured. Two people inside the car were assessed by paramedics for minor injuries. Both occupants declined transportation to a hospital, according to Vucha.

The McHenry County Department of Planning and Development was called to evaluate the structural integrity of the house. A board-up company was also requested to secure the damaged portion.

“Following the assessment, the residence was deemed unsafe for occupancy pending further evaluation and repairs,” Vucha said in the release.

Temporary lodging and other immediate needs were provided to the four displaced residents by the American Red Cross.

The crash is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.