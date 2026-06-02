Homestead Festival announces 2026 theme, ‘Let Freedom Ring in Bureau County’

The 55th annual Bureau County Homestead Festival steering committee members Tyler Thompson, Jeanine Thompson, Ryan Rosenthal, Jaimie Rosenthal, Derick Klingenberg, Tina Klingenberg, Marty Makransky, and Tracy Makransky (Photo provided by Tracy Makransky )

The Bureau County Homestead Festival steering committee recently announced the theme of the 55th annual festival at a Business After Hours event.

This year’s 55th annual Homestead Festival theme is “Let Freedom Ring in Bureau County.”

The committee also announced a presentation will be led by Owen Lovejoy IV at the festival’s annual lawn event fundraiser Thursday, Sept. 10.

The Bureau County Homestead Festival will be held from Thursday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 13, in Princeton. The festival features a 9/11 remembrance service, Tigerlily Gold concert, annual car show and 50/50 drawing and Main Street Parade.

For more information, visit homesteadfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page.