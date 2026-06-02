Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra names Benjamin Klemme as music director

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra has named Benjamin Klemme as its next music director, following a guest conducting appearance at the orchestra’s May season finale. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra has named Benjamin Klemme as its next music director, following a guest conducting appearance at the orchestra’s May season finale.

Klemme, who serves on the faculty at Wheaton College, will oversee the IVSO’s artistic vision, programming and musical leadership. He replaces Daniel Sommerville, the orchestra’s immediate past music director, who also held the conducting position at Wheaton.

“The orchestra and board overwhelmingly voted in favor of Ben’s hire, demonstrating so clearly how his kind leadership style combined with his musical technicality and rich depth of knowledge made an impact,” said Aelsa Woods, general manager of the Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra. “We’re thrilled to be moving into a new era of the IVSO with Ben at the helm of the orchestra.”

Klemme said the orchestra’s mission drew him to the position. “I was initially drawn to the IVSO’s commitment to ensuring everyone in the Illinois Valley has opportunities to discover, experience and enjoy orchestral music through access to high-quality live performances,” he said.

During his collaboration with the orchestra, Klemme said the musicians impressed him with their commitment to excellence. “From the opening measures of our first rehearsal together, the IVSO musicians made their strong commitment to artistic excellence and joy abundantly clear,” he said.

Looking ahead to his first season, Klemme said he is eager to build relationships with musicians and audiences throughout the Illinois Valley. “I am excited to share some of my favorite pieces with the IVSO musicians and audience,” he said.

The IVSO, founded in 1949, serves north-central Illinois through performances, educational initiatives and community engagement. Additional details about the orchestra’s upcoming season will be announced in the coming weeks.