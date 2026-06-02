Festival 56 performances of ‘Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash’ begin June 19

Festival 56’s performances of its next production, the musical “Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash,” runs from Friday, June 19, through Sunday, June 28, at The Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St., Princeton.

“Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash” tells the story of the life of Johnny Cash through five actor-musicians performing more than two dozen of his greatest hits.

The Festival 56 production will be directed by Creg Sclavi with musical direction by Nick Towns. The cast includes Jake Busse, Hattie McKinney, Evan Scott Shields, Sage Spiker and Luke Surretsky.

Tickets cost $33 for adults, $30 for seniors ages 65 and older and $17 for students. To buy tickets, visit the Festival 56 box office.

For more information, call 815-879-5656, email boxoffice@festival56.com or visit festival56.com,