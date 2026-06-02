Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries in crash with truck near Harvard

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries from a crash on June 1, 2026, along Route 173 near Harvard. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries from a crash involving a pickup truck Monday afternoon along Route 173 near Harvard.

The Harvard Fire Protection District responded to multiple 911 calls at 3:14 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Route 173 and Beck Road near Harvard for a reported crash involving a motorcycle. When en route, a medical helicopter and an MD-1 emergency vehicle were also requested, Harvard Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries from a crash on June 1, 2026, along Route 173 near Harvard. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

First responders arrived at the crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck along Route 173. Crews found an adult male motorcyclist injured on the road and began treating him. The motorcyclist was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital Riverside in Rockford with serious injuries believed not to be life-threatening, Vucha said in the release.

No injuries were reported by the occupants of the pickup truck, according to Vucha. The crash is being investigated by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Approximately 20 minutes before the crash, the Harvard Fire Protection District also responded to a separate medical emergency and to a structure fire on Obrien Street.

“This incident occurred during an exceptionally busy period for the Harvard Fire Protection District,” Vucha said in the release. “The Harvard Fire Protection District would like to thank the Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District, Northwest Rescue and our dispatchers for their assistance and support during this unusually busy period.”