Princeton Rotary Club announces first annual ShrimpFest

Princeton Rotary Club announced it will be hosting the first annual ShrimpFest & Brew Hullabaloo.

The event is scheduled to be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Rotary Park in Princeton.

The event will include food, drinks and eight hours of live music. Rotarians will prepare and serve grilled and fried shrimp boats and other food trucks will be on site along with craft beer vendors.

Kids’ activities will include a coal train, face painting, balloon twisting, magic tricks, a cake walk and more.

Proceeds from this inaugural event will benefit the PHS Scholarship Fund and various community groups through the “Love Our Community” grants. For information and to purchase advance tickets, visit princetonshrimpfest.com.