Streator library events set for June

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming programs and events for the second week in June.

Pool Floaties Scavenger Hunt: Monday, June 8, through Saturday, June 13. Participants can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.

Monday, June 8, through Saturday, June 13. Participants can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed. Lego Club!: Monday, June 8, through Saturday, June 13. Attendees will be able to play with Legos. The club is intended for children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent.

Monday, June 8, through Saturday, June 13. Attendees will be able to play with Legos. The club is intended for children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent. Are you smarter than a Librarian?: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m, Monday, June 8. Participants can build various STEM robots. Prizes also will be awarded.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m, Monday, June 8. Participants can build various STEM robots. Prizes also will be awarded. Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. Attendees will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. Attendees will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older. Grilling and Summertime Salads: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10. Participants can learn about grilling benefits, health risks, marinades and grilling safety. The event will be led by University of Illinois Extension food and nutrition educator Susan Glassman. The event is intended for adults

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10. Participants can learn about grilling benefits, health risks, marinades and grilling safety. The event will be led by University of Illinois Extension food and nutrition educator Susan Glassman. The event is intended for adults Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10. Attendees will be able to discuss whodunits, play a murder mystery game and research true crime. The meetup is open to teens.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10. Attendees will be able to discuss whodunits, play a murder mystery game and research true crime. The meetup is open to teens. Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11. Participants can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11. Participants can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four. Evening Acrylic: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11. Attendees will be able to create acrylic paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11. Attendees will be able to create acrylic paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older. Local Show and Tell: 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 12. Participants can bring in items to show off. Images or objects unsuitable for the library will not be presented.

3 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 12. Participants can bring in items to show off. Images or objects unsuitable for the library will not be presented. Poco a Poco: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13. Attendees will be able to explore music’s magic through hands-on activities, rhythm games and movement. The program also will be led by Poco a Poco faculty.

10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13. Attendees will be able to explore music’s magic through hands-on activities, rhythm games and movement. The program also will be led by Poco a Poco faculty. Summer Reading Kickoff: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13. Participants can celebrate the start of summer reading with a big rig digger and race car photo opportunities. Attendees also will be greeted by Theo Saurus, the library dinosaur.