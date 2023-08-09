Ottawa woman guilty of driving into high school

A motorist who struck Ottawa High School with her car while intoxicated last summer entered a blind plea Wednesday and will be sentenced Oct. 27.
Jennifer N. Leonard, 53, of Ottawa, pleaded guilty in La Salle County Circuit Court to one count of criminal damage to government-supported property, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison (but with the possibility of probation), and one count of misdemeanor DUI.
Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said in open court there is no agreement or sentencing cap. Penalties will be decided by Circuit Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia.
Leonard will have an opportunity to address Raccuglia at her sentencing hearing.
Leonard was charged with DUI soon after the single-vehicle crash, in which she was injured, at 6:24 p.m. Aug. 21 at the high school, located 211 E. Main St.
The damage was to a door accessible from a west-side parking lot – Adams disclosed the damage at $72,000 – which feeds into the high school’s 100 level.
Adams said in open court Leonard admitted to police she had been drinking in the parking lot and remembered putting the vehicle into drive. Leonard was then in the midst of an acrimonious divorce with her estranged husband, a school official.