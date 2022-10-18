Motorist accused of striking Ottawa High School with car draws felony charge

A motorist accused of striking Ottawa High School with her car, damaging a doorway, has been charged with a felony on top of her pending DUI.
Jennifer N. Leonard, 52, of Ottawa, was picked up Monday on a La Salle County warrant charging her with criminal damage to government-supported property, a Class 2 felony carrying up to seven years in prison.
Bond was set at $25,000. Leonard posted $2,500 and was released from La Salle County Jail. She will appear Oct. 28 in La Salle County Circuit Court before Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia.
Leonard was charged with DUI soon after the single-vehicle crash, in which she was injured, at 6:24 p.m. Aug. 21 at 211 E. Main St., Ottawa police said at the time. Police indicated additional charges were under review and the felony warrant was served Monday.
The damage was to a door accessible from a west-side parking lot, which feeds into the high school’s “100 level.” Leonard’s vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet Volt, was heavily damaged and towed from the scene, according to the police report.
Leonard declined comment when reached by telephone.