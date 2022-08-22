DUI suspect strikes Ottawa High School with car

An Ottawa woman was injured Sunday after her car struck the west side of Ottawa High School, damaging a doorway. Police said the crash was alcohol-related.

Jennifer N. Leonard, 52, of Ottawa, was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa, for injuries sustained in the single-vehicle crash at 6:24 p.m. Sunday at 211 E. Main St., Ottawa police said. A condition report was not immediately available.

Leonard was charged with DUI, according to the report. Police said Monday a report will be tendered to the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office to consider possible charges.

The damage was to a door accessible from a west-side parking lot, which feeds into the high school’s “100 level.” A tarp was stretched over the damaged door and orange pylons were placed at the exterior. Leonard’s vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet Volt, was heavily damaged and towed from the scene, according to the report.

