August 22, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsThe First Hundred Miles

DUI suspect strikes Ottawa High School with car

Vehicle damages entrance into west side of the school

By Tom Collins
An entrance into Ottawa High School from the west side of the school was damaged.

An entrance into Ottawa High School from the west side of the school was damaged. (Derek Barichello – dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

An Ottawa woman was injured Sunday after her car struck the west side of Ottawa High School, damaging a doorway. Police said the crash was alcohol-related.

Jennifer N. Leonard, 52, of Ottawa, was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa, for injuries sustained in the single-vehicle crash at 6:24 p.m. Sunday at 211 E. Main St., Ottawa police said. A condition report was not immediately available.

Leonard was charged with DUI, according to the report. Police said Monday a report will be tendered to the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office to consider possible charges.

The damage was to a door accessible from a west-side parking lot, which feeds into the high school’s “100 level.” A tarp was stretched over the damaged door and orange pylons were placed at the exterior. Leonard’s vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet Volt, was heavily damaged and towed from the scene, according to the report.

This story will be updated.