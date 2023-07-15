South Streator shooting under investigation

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Saturday at Carriage Lane Estates in South Streator.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release the shooting appears to be isolated, but gave no further details.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Vermilion County Valley Regional Emergency Communications Joint Authority at 815-844-0911.

Though South Streator is not within Streator’s city limits, this is the sixth shooting in the Streator area since April 14, two of them have been fatal.

