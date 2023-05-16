Baseball notes: Nazareth freshman Landon Thome, son of a Hall of Famer, making a name for himself

Landon Thome is carving his own path this spring.
The Nazareth freshman second baseman possesses a picture-picture left-handed swing, possesses solid speed and plays stellar defense.
He’s also Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Thome’s son.
Landon Thome said he’s cherishing his first year on the varsity with his dad at his side. Jim Thome, who played 22 seasons in the big leagues for six different teams and hit 612 home runs to go with 2,328 hits and 1,699 RBIs, is an assistant coach on the Roadrunners.
“Obviously, people think I have pressure with my dad,” Landon said. “It’s really nice to be a part of this great team. We’ve had a great run so far. He was pretty good. It’s been awesome having my dad around. He’s the best coach ever. I get little tips that not many kids get.”
Possessing a sharp eye to go with quick wrists, Landon Thome is also a team-first player who knows his role on a team full of Division I players. He made an immediate impact for the Roadrunners since becoming a starter in the season opener.
At this age, Landon Thome doesn’t possess the awe-inspiring power of his famous father, but he hits the ball hard with contact.
“I’m just thankful for coach for an opportunity,” he said. “It was hard a bit facing the older guys, going from 14 year old (players) last year to facing varsity kids. It’s been really nice to get some advice from some older kids. My dad helps me a little bit. We watch film of him and I try to look like him.
“I grew up in major league baseball clubs since I was born, so it’s nice to get some advice from the older guys. It’s been a really cool opportunity that I’m thankful to have. I’m just trying to follow in my dad’s path.”
Landon Thome made a big statement in Monday’s 15-0 romp over Notre Dame. The left-hander went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, including a two-run double in a 10-run third inning to secure the East Suburban Catholic Conference title for the Roadrunners.
His father, Jim, said Landon is benefitting from playing high level competition at a young age in his development.
“I think getting the opportunity at his age, as a freshman, to just be able to get the at-bats is important,” Jim Thome said. “We all know in baseball the ups and downs. I think the thing I love about as his dad is that he loves the game. He’s learned it from having a little success and he has learned the other side of having failure and how he reacts and comes back. When you don’t have one of those good games. He’s very fortunate. His teammates have really taken him in. They have done a great job and the coaching staff. This is a really close-knit and tight group. He’s around a bunch of good guys that really care about each other.”
Jim Thome said Landon is a different player than him, but noted he might be more advanced.
“Watching him as a freshman, I don’t know if I had his skills that young,” Jim Thome said. “I mean that as a compliment. He’s worked extremely hard. The biggest thing is when you get to high school is how to learn how to fail, and how to get that hit that gets you back. It’s a tough game.
“I go back to the environment here and the older guys who have taken him under his wing and also for him in listening and being calm and not to try and rush the game too much. That’s where we talk a lot. It’s been a joy to be around. We’ve got a great coaching staff. It’s been a fun year to be around high school baseball again.”
Nazareth coach Lee Milano said Landon Thome is rapidly becoming a player to watch in the Chicagoland area , not just because of his name but mainly his game.
“Our job is to try and take the pressure off and not make it about being Jim’s son and create his own identity and own path,” Milano said. “He’s done a great job all year. He’s made good contact and he did an unbelievable job today.”
Lyons update
Lyons hit a rough patch in its schedule but has turned the tide following an impressive win over Leyden.
The Lions (21-7, 13-5 West Suburban Silver) lost two in a row to Homewood-Flossmoor, beat York but then dropped the next two games of the series before beating Leyden 10-4 on Saturday. The Lions welcomed a short rest before playing Marist on Wednesday in the Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament.
“It’s important to beat every team leading up to the sectional seeding but even so after the seeding is over,” Lyons coach Kevin Diete said. “Beating Leyden is no different but it helps to get back into the win column and push things in the right direction again. We had three long weeks of games, so needless to say, the players needed the rest going into this week, where we only have two, possibly three games to play.”
The Lions, the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A Mt. Carmel Sectional, have relied on a number of players for contributions to post a 20-win season.
“The wins have been collective efforts from positional players, pitchers and substitutes,” Diete said. “Various players have contributed in multiple ways whether it be defensive efforts, offensive production, pinch running opportunities or pitching relief. We need everyone on this team to understand their role and how to do what’s best for the team moving forward into playoffs in an effort to make a deep and successful run.
“There is a great amount of potential for our team to make a deep run in the playoffs. The key is to maximize that potential and try to be clicking on all three phases of our game – pitching, defense and hitting. Also, in the playoffs, it’s great when you have those three phases, and a little bit of luck on your side.”
Sectional seeds
Downers Grove North is the top seed in the 4A Romeoville Sectional, and will play the winner of the Hinsdale Central-Yorkville game on May 27 if the Trojans win their semifinal…Nazareth picked up the No. 1 seed in the Marist 3A Sectional, while Lemont is the top seed in the 3A Kaneland Sectional.