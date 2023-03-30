Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, March 29: Nazareth baseball, Montini softball both win

BASEBALL

Nazareth 14, Morton 2

Winning Nick Drtina (2-0) struck out seven over three innings for Nazareth (7-0). Landon Thome went 3-for-3 with two doubles and Luca Fiore, Jaden Fauske and Collin Roche each added two hits in Nazareth’s 13-hit attack.

Wheaton Academy 9, Brookwood 1

Alex Bagley threw a complete game, allowing zero earned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts, and Brandon Kiebles was 2-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run and four RBIs as the Warriors (3-2-1) won the opener of their spring break trip.

Downers Grove North 3, Siegel (Tenn.) 1 (Tuesday’s result)

Sean Ryniec struck out three over six innings, allowing one earned run, and Ean Czech went 3-for-3 with a triple, homer, two runs scored and an RBI for the Trojans (4-0).

SOFTBALL

Montini 4, York 3

Erin Grimsley and Brooke Kuczynski paced the offense with a combined four hits and four runs scored as Montini picked up its first win.