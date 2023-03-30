March 30, 2023
Shaw Local
Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, March 29: Nazareth baseball, Montini softball both win

By Joshua Welge
Nazareth Academy logo

BASEBALL

Nazareth 14, Morton 2

Winning Nick Drtina (2-0) struck out seven over three innings for Nazareth (7-0). Landon Thome went 3-for-3 with two doubles and Luca Fiore, Jaden Fauske and Collin Roche each added two hits in Nazareth’s 13-hit attack.

Wheaton Academy 9, Brookwood 1

Alex Bagley threw a complete game, allowing zero earned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts, and Brandon Kiebles was 2-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run and four RBIs as the Warriors (3-2-1) won the opener of their spring break trip.

Downers Grove North 3, Siegel (Tenn.) 1 (Tuesday’s result)

Sean Ryniec struck out three over six innings, allowing one earned run, and Ean Czech went 3-for-3 with a triple, homer, two runs scored and an RBI for the Trojans (4-0).

SOFTBALL

Montini 4, York 3

Erin Grimsley and Brooke Kuczynski paced the offense with a combined four hits and four runs scored as Montini picked up its first win.

Baseball
Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.