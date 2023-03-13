Baseball: Previewing teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area for the 2023 season

The high school baseball season is underway. Here are previews of teams in the Suburban Life coverage area.
Benet
Coach: Scott Lawler (11th season).
Last season’s record: 18-13, 6-6 East Suburban Catholic Conference.
Top returning players: Luke Bafia, sr., IF; Luke Bremner, sr., IF/P; Joe Coffey, jr., IF; Brendan Harker, sr., IF/P; Marc Iozzo, jr., IF/P; Lucas Lawler, jr., P/OF; Jake Perrino, sr., P/OF; Cade Rosenthal, sr., IF; Liam Zickert, sr., IF/P.
Top new players: Brandon Cerocke, jr., IF/OF/P; Ryan Cibulka, jr., IF, Jeremy DeWilkins, jr., C, Charlie Kane, jr., OF/P; Jake Rifenburg, so., IF/P.
Worth noting: Coach Lawler has won 183 games with four regional championships and a sectional title in 10 seasons. Bafia, Rosenthal, Perrino and Lawler lead the returning players from the team that lost to Kaneland in a regional final. Bafia hit .296 with 11 RBIs, 24 runs scored and 14 stolen bases last year. Rosenthal hit .289 with 11 RBIs, 22 runs scored and nine stolen bases. Perrino hit .286 with eight RBIs and 10 runs scored, and pitched to a 4.38 earned run average in eight innings. Lawler posted a 2.40 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings.
Downers Grove North
Coach: Kyle Briscoe.
Last season’s record: 16-14-1.
Top returning players: George Wolkow, sr., OF/3B; Ean Czech, sr., SS; Tony Konopiots, sr., 3B; Joe Chiarelli, sr., OF/SS; Tommy Finley, sr., OF; Brooks Barofsky, sr., 1B/P; Sean Ryniec, sr., P; Ryan Dennison, sr., P; Jimmy Janicki, jr., C; Jude Warwick, jr., SS/2B.
Top new players: Ben Llewellyn, jr., P; Noah Battle, jr., OF.
Worth noting: The Trojans return eight starters from last year’s team that was in the West Suburban Silver title hunt until the last few weeks. Wolkow, Czech and Konopiots are all three-year starters. South Carolina recruit Wolkow, who has reclassified to the Class of 2023, hit .384 with six doubles, three homers and 25 RBIs last season and is a middle of the order bat with great given his size and a fluid baserunner. Czech, committed to Texas, was injured half of last season and drove in 13 runs with two homers in 15 games. West Virginia recruit Konopiots, like Wolkow, is a returning all-conference player, rock-solid defensively at third base and drove in 15 runs last year. Wisconsin-Whitewater recruits Chiarelli and Finley both appeared in 28 games last year. Ryniec was an all-conference reliever last year who posted a 1-1 record with a 2.55 ERA and four saves over 24 innings. Dennis posted a 3.50 ERA over 32 innings and is a returning starter. Returning all-conference catcher Janicki, committed to Troy, threw out 95% of basestealers last year while hitting .298. Warwick, committed to Michigan State, hit .378 in 11 games as a sophomore on varsity.
“All preseason we have been working on not only our physical tools but also our mental,” Briscoe said. “Staff has been trying to build that elite mindset in our program to take us to the next level.”
Downers Grove South
Coach: Darren Orel
Last season’s record: 18-12, 12-6 West Suburban Gold, regional champions, lost to Oswego in sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: Cole Kardatzke, sr., OF; Mike Jones, sr., P; Anthony Titone, sr., 3B; Luke Bernas, sr., 2B/OF; Will Potter, jr., SS/P; Hayden Fellows, jr., C/P; Jalen House, jr., OF; Brandon Howell, jr., OF/P/1B.
Worth noting: The Mustangs bring back a ton of experience from last year’s team that consistently started 5-6 underclassmen. Among that group is multi-sport standout Potter, an honorable mention All-Area selection last year.
Glenbard East
Coach: Clayton George.
Last season’s record: 21-10, 20-4 Upstate Eight Conference, second place.
Top returning players: Trevor Rehnstrom, jr., P/OF; Jayden Hamilton, sr., IF; Brett Vercruysse, jr., IF; Brayden Brencki, sr., P/OF; Chris Ludwig, jr., IF/P; AJ Vartanian, jr., IF/P; Connor Peckham, so., C.
Top new players: Peter Ahern, jr., IF/P; Grant Bruen, jr., IF; Brian Kud, so., OF/P; Ryan Frano, so., OF/P.
Worth noting: The Rams return nine players with varsity experience who contributed to last year’s 21-win team that took second in the Upstate Eight. George expects the team strengths to be pitching and defense. Rehnstrom, Brencki, Seybold and Ahern will anchor Glenbard East’s pitching staff.
“We have solid players defensively that will make the routine plays. The key to our season is for us to click offensively,” George said. “For us to achieve our goals, we are going to have to perform in all aspects of offensive baseball. I am looking forward to seeing this core group grow from last season, achieve success, and make a playoff run.”
Glenbard South
Coach: Marco Eufrasio
Last season’s record: 19-15, 17-10 Upstate Eight Conference.
Top returning players: Ness Damania, sr., P/1B; Joe DeMeo, so., C/IF; Christian Pogorzelski, jr., P/IF; George Thomos, jr., P; Frankie Valli, sr., IF/P; Avery Webster, sr., OF/P; Zach Westa, sr., OF; Nathan Zambori, sr., OF.
Top new players: Charlie Rude, sr., P; Andrew Pressley, sr., U.
Worth noting: The Raiders last season fought to a fourth-place finish in the Upstate Eight before losing in a hard-fought 1-0 regional final to St. Francis. Glenbard South did so while starting a majority of underclassmen in the field and on the mound in 2022. Expectations are high with nine returning starters, many of them seniors hungry to make a deep postseason run.
Glenbard West
Coach: Andrew Schultz
Last season’s record: 18-14-1, 8-10 West Suburban Silver
Top returning players: Jason Valdez, sr., SS; Erich Radzinski, sr., P; Adam Naegelen, sr., P; Danny Nash, sr., P; Reed Sheeley, sr., OF.
Top new players: Joey Campanella, jr., OF; Braeden Groszek, jr., IF; Drew Gusanders, jr., OF; Jacob Lachs, sr., C.
Worth noting: The Hilltoppers capped off their season in memorable fashion, knocking off No. 1 sectional seed St. Charles East to win a regional title. Glenbard West, though, graduated 18 seniors off that team, with Valdez the only returning starter back. The Concordia University (Wisconsin) commit started 32 games at shortstop as a junior and hit .269 with 21 RBIs. He will play multiple infield spots this season. Radzinski is committed to play at University of Montevallo in Alabama, Naegelen at Haverford College in Pennsylvania. Nash and Sheeley each played in 19 games last season.
“We lack varsity experience, but we have a lot of athleticism and potential,” Schultz said. “We should defend well and find ways to score some runs. Pitching is the big unproven, but we feel like we have some quality arms that will allow us to compete on a daily basis.”
Hinsdale Central
Coach: Jason Ziemer.
Last season’s record: 20-10, first place in West Suburban Silver.
Top returning players: Ben Oosterbaan, sr., SS/P; Charlie Bergin, sr., C; Andres Waelter, sr., C/MIF; Luke Jurack, jr., OF/2B.
Other returning players: Max Pavlik, sr., P/3B; Max Merlo, sr., MIF/P; Gavin Vande Lune, sr., OF; William Ho, sr., P; Jeffrey Preusser, sr., OF; Joe Boggs, sr., OF/1B; Grant Davis, sr., 1B; Cole Clawson, sr., P; Louis Nicholas, sr., P; Jimmy Spagoletti, sr., P.
Top new players: Aidan Conners, jr., 3B; Ben Dynis, jr., P; Will Kusak, jr., OF; David Leung, so., OF/P; Riley Contreras, fr., OF; Patrick Connors, fr., U.
Worth noting: The Red Devils, who won back-to-back West Suburban Silver titles for the first time in 40 years, will now look to do something that’s never been done by the program – win three in a row. Multiple Division I players graduated, with Luke Adams drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers. Michigan recruit Oosterbaan, coming off a record-breaking basketball season, leads the way for this group after batting .301 last year and posting a 2.18 ERA with 31 strikeouts over 25 innings. Bergin, who will play collegiately at Augustana, batted .343 with a .946 OPS last year. Walter hit .306 and also went 2-0 with a 0.49 ERA and Jurack hit .317. Pavlik is committed to Tufts and Ho to Iowa Western.
Ziemer said this group should be seasoned come playoff time with maybe the toughest schedule they’ve ever had at Hinsdale Central.
“We have had a few injuries to start the season along with a number of our guys playing on the basketball team, which made a deep playoff run, so it’s been a bit of slow start. But, once we are healthy and at full strength we will be able to compete with the best teams in area,” Ziemer said. “This group is extremely athletic and balanced. We should be able to do all three phases well, with our athleticism and speed making this team especially exciting to watch.”
Hinsdale South
Coach: Sean Beesley (first season).
Last season’s record: 24-11, 13-5 West Suburban Gold.
Top returning players: Robbie Spang, sr., CF/P; Max Waszkiewicz, sr., SS; Brandon Elting, so., P; Nathaniel Fundator, jr., P/OF; Ryan Flynders, sr., IF/P; AJ Fulscher, sr., IF.
Top new players: Landon Jasinksi, jr., C/OF; Andrew Miller, jr., OF/P; Sam Harmon, sr., P; Henry Joyce, jr., C.
Worth noting: Hall of Fame coach Paul Hoel retired last year, and Beesley just took over the reins. Three starters return from a Hornets’ team that took second in the West Suburban Gold last spring. Spang was a rock in the rotation, posting an 8-0 record in his second varsity season, 5-0 in conference games. Elting was also unbeaten, going 6-0 and 5-0 in league games. St. Xavier commit Waszkiewicz, like Spang, is a returning all-conference player. Fundator was a bullpen arm last season who is projected to be a starter. Flynders is a corner infielder and potential starting pitcher and Fulscher a middle infielder committed to College of DuPage.
“The Hornets are expecting to compete every day with a strong pitching staff. We are a very young team with a ton of potential that still has experience on the mound,” Beesley said. “The schedule has a few different teams on it from years past that we hope provide our players with stiffer competition that will prepare us for the playoffs. In conference, we expect to compete in every series and are anticipating hard fought and heavily contested wins. I think the Hornets will be playing their best baseball at the end of the season right in time for the playoffs.”
IC Catholic Prep
Coach: Dan Mustari
Last season’s record: 9-10, 5-7 Metro Suburban Conference.
Top returning players: Ricky Collazo, sr., C; Luke Murray, sr., P; Jacob Gunther, sr., P.
Other returning players: Patrick Wisniewski, sr., 2B/P; Trey Manchester, sr., SS/P; Nathan Schmidt, sr., 1B/OF; Dennis Mandala, jr., CF.
Top new players: Max Russ, so., P/OF; KJ Parker, jr., OF.
Worth noting: The Knights have strong senior leadership in a group that is hungry to win. Collazo is committed to play collegiately at Davenport University, and Murray at Wisconsin-Platteville. Gunther, IC Catholic’s returning ace, is committed to St. Francis University on a bowling scholarship. Added to the mix is Mandala and Parkers, stars of IC Catholic’s state championship football team.
“New additions to the roster and coaching staff give us reason to believe we will improve our record and accomplishments of previous seasons,” Knights assistant coach David Rivera said. “We have also improved our strength of schedule, in terms of number of games and quality of opponents. This will make us better prepared for the 2A state playoffs this season, and will begin to prepare us for joining the Chicago Catholic League in 2024. We are a rising program with a strong future.”
Lemont
Coach: Brian Storako
Last year’s record: 25-9, first place in the South Suburban Conference Blue.
Top returning players: Luke Wallace, sr., CF; Dylan Swanstrom, sr., IF/P; Pat Gardner, sr., P/1B; Joe Pender, sr., C/OF; Carter Storti, sr., IF/P; Brandon Johnson, sr., IF/P; Gavin Kelby, sr., MIF; Noah Tomaras, jr., C; Conor Murray, sr., IF/OF.
Other returning players: Ryan Klukas, P; Mike Biscan, P; Sean Hollendoner, P.
Top new players: Max Michalak, jr., IF; Cannon Madej, fr., P/1B.
Worth noting: Lemont returns eight starters and eight pitchers from a team that lost to eventual Class 3A champion Nazareth in the sectional semifinal, the most returning players since 2014 with an expected 17-18 seniors on the team. Four-year starter Brady Small has graduated, but Lemont returns its top four pitchers from last year and gains Gardner back to a more expanded role on the mound. Wallace, committed to Southeastern Iowa Community College, hit .356 with six doubles, 24 RBIs and 39 runs scored as a junior. Swanstrom hit .354 with 11 doubles, 18 RBIs and 32 runs scored. College of DuPage commit Pender hit .314 with 22 RBIs and 18 runs scored. On the mound Johnson, a Lake Land CC commit, posted a 5-1 record with a 0.88 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 39 2/3 innings. Storti, a Wisconsin-Parkside commit, went 3-1 with a 2.495 ERA and 49 strikeouts over 33 2/3 innings.
“Our experience, versatility and depth will play a large role in our success,” Storako said. “Staying healthy for an entire year has hurt this group their entire high school career. If we can stay healthy we can do some damage. The fact that we have many two-way guys may put a wrinkle into our lineup since guys will have to move positions more frequently than we have done in years past.”
Lyons Township
Coach: Kevin Diete.
Last season’s record: 18-15, 10-8 West Suburban Silver, fourth place.
Top returning players: Frederick Ragsdale III, sr., OF; Troy Stukenberg, sr., IF; James Georgelos, sr., OF; Patrick Engels, sr., C/IF; Jack Falls, sr., 3B/P; Sam Viniard, sr., 1B/DH; Chris Franko, sr., P; Tristan Clark, sr., P; Nathan Anderson, jr., P; Brady Chambers, jr., P.
Other returning players: Tristan Hall, sr., OF/DH; Xzavier Vargas, sr., P; Henry Witmer, sr., P/IF; Danny Pasko, sr., OF; Cooper King, sr., 1B/DH.
Top new players: Ryan Jackson, jr., OF; Michael Mango, jr., IF; Jake Shumaker, jr., 1B/P; Tucker King, so., P; Luke Nicholaus, so., OF/1B, P.
Worth noting: The Lions are looking to build off a strong finish to last season, when they won their first regional title since 2014. Lyons returns several positional players and a handful of pitchers who were all major contributors on last year’s team. Ragsdale, a three-year varsity starter committed to Kent State, hit .389 last year with six doubles, 14 RBIs and 34 runs scored. Stukenberg, a three-year varsity starter who will play collegiately at St. Xavier, hit .352 last season with 10 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Engels is a returning all-conference player who hit .310. Anderson is a returning all-conference pitcher and Chambers a Michigan State recruit who was a contributor to the Lyons’ regional championship basketball team. Among the newcomers Nicholaus turned heads over the summer with his left-handed bat.
“Our team will rely heavily on defense, speed, and hitting,” Diete said. “Consistent pitching will be a key factor in our potential success this year.”
Montini
Coach: Rich Janor
Last season’s record: 23-12-1, 11-6 Chicago Catholic League White, first place.
Top returning players: Cash Campbell, jr., 3B; Dominic Catalano, jr., OF; Quinn Boyer, jr., CF; Aris Kosiek, sr., P; AJ Manganello, jr., C; Vince McDowell, sr., C; Christian Clarke, sr., 1B; Matt Zeman, jr., RF; Anthony Spidale, jr., P; Jimmy Shortall, sr., P.
Top new players: Jack Calcagno, jr., P/1B; Drew Church, so., SS; Max Bell, so., IF; Ethan Mendez, so., 2B.
Worth noting: Talented junior Campbell, an Iowa recruit, and Catalano, a UIC commit, will lead a Broncos team that won the Chicago Catholic League White and reached a sectional final last season. Missouri Southern State commit Kosiek and Lora recruit McDowell are an experienced battery, and newcomer Calcagno will also be atop the Montini rotation. Manganello will platoon behind the plate with McDowell, and Boyer will anchor center field. The team will travel to Arizona over spring break, and will look to return battle tested and ready for an strong and aggressive Chicago Catholic League schedule.
“This 2023 group has a solid combo of pitching depth and offensive weapons. Expect us to make noise both in conference play and in the playoffs,” Janor said. Also worth noting, the Broncos will be converting their baseball field to synthetic turf this month. When complete, the Montini baseball facility will be one of the best in the area.
Morton
Coach: Mike Casey
Last season’s record: 18-16, 11-7 West Suburban Gold.
Top returning players: Angelo Garcia, sr., 3B/P; Lukas Brniak, jr., P/IF;
Top new players: Daniel Gross, so., P/OF; Xavier Valdez, so., P/IF; Alonzo Martines, jr., P/IF/C; James Martines, jr., OF.
Worth noting: Morton is coming off its best season since 2009. This is a young group, though, with only two returning players. Garcia hit .316 with a .459 on-base percentage and 21 runs scored last season. Staff ace Brniak posted a 4-1 record on varsity as a sophomore with a 2.312 ERA and 1.321 WHIP with 29 strikeouts. Casey expects Gross and Valdez to be major contributors on the mound with the Martines twins threats with the bats.
“We will go through our growing pains early, but will be a competitive team in the West Suburban Gold due to our athleticism and work ethic,” Casey said.
Nazareth
Coach: Lee Milano
Last season’s record: 34-7, won Class 3A state championship.
Top returning players: Lucas Smith, sr., OF; Finn O’Meara, sr., P; Cooper Malamazian, jr., SS/P; David Cox, jr., P/IF; John Hughes, jr., P; Nick Drtina, jr., P/IF/OF: Luca Fiore, jr., P/IF; Cole Reifsteck, jr., OF; Jaden Fauske, so., C/P/IF.
Top new players: Landon Thome, fr., IF; Jeremy Thompson, fr., OF/P.
Worth noting: Nazareth last year won the program’s first state championship, and here’s the scary part: almost everybody is back. The Roadrunners return six of the nine starters from last year’s state championship game, including winning pitcher Drtina, and bring back over 180 innings on the mound with six juniors in their third season on varsity. It’s a roster loaded with Division I talent. Drtina, a Louisville recruit, Louisville recruit recorded a 12-1 record with 70 strikeouts, his 12th win in the Class 3A state championship game breaking a 25-year-old program record. He also batted .371 with 31 RBIs and scored 16 runs. UIC recruit Smith hit .444 with 17 doubles, 26 RBIs and 44 runs scored. Malamazian, an Indiana commit, hit .379 with 10 doubles, four homers, 34 runs RBIs and 38 runs scored. Louisville commit Fauske hit .393 as a freshman with 19 RBIs and 14 runs scored. O’Meara posted a 5-0 record with a 1.75 ERA and North Carolina commit Hughes pitched to a 2.15 ERA while injury limited him to 13 innings. Cox, committed to Northwestern, hit .358 with 18 RBIs and 21 runs scored and posted a 1.58 ERA in 31 innings.
“Our focus will be on the journey ahead of us this year,” Milano said. “It is for other people to make predictions of how good we will be.”
Riverside-Brookfield
Coach: Mark Ori (first season).
Last season’s record: 30-6, 9-1 Metro Suburban, first place.
Top returning players: Wyatt Murphy, jr., P; Cooper Marrs, jr., 3B/OF/P; Luke Yachnin, sr., CF; Rex Dockendorf, sr., 2B/SS; Ryan Novak, sr., 1B/3B/OF; Jake Tyler, sr., C.
Others back: Jaime Izaguirre, sr., 2B/SS/P; Jacob Cruz, sr., OF; Charlie Wolfer, sr., OF; Liam Schlesser, sr., IF; Rafael Meza, sr., IF.
Top new players: Kevin Cronin, jr., IF/P; Jon Gruber, jr., P; Ben Wilkowski, jr., P/1B; Wes Deason, jr., 1B; Jaden Despe, so., OF.
Worth noting: Owen Murphy, the 2022 Suburban Life Player of the Year, has graduated and was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the MLB Draft last July. He clearly leaves a huge void, but the Bulldogs do return five starters from a 30-win conference and regional champion. R-B must replace a senior dominant pitching staff but Wyatt Murphy, who posted a 6-0 record with a 1.85 ERA and 41 strikeouts, and Marrs, who was 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA and also hit .368 with 30 RBIs and 35 runs scored, return to solidify the top of the rotation. Three-year starter Dockendorf, Yachnin, Marrs, Novak and Tyler will be leaned on heavily offensively and defensively. Marrs will be asked to do a lot for the Bulldogs; his versatility and ability to play anywhere on the diamond. Tyler played primarily outfield last year, but will get an opportunity to start behind the plate at his natural position. Drake, Fernandez, Didio and Tucker, among others, will be counted on to bolster the bullpen.
St. Francis
Coach: Tom Ciombor.
Last season’s record: 23-11, regional champions.
Top returning players: Rocco Tenuta, sr., P/SS; Thomas Smith, sr., OF; Trey Kiesler, jr., C; Andrew Mueller, jr., IF/P.
Other returning players: Joey Gainer, so., C/IF; Jacob Castaldo, OF; Zac Maslona, sr., P; Brady Piper, sr., P.
Top new players: Peter Lemke, sr., P/IF; Colt Armbrust, so., P; Zac Maduzia, so., IF; Nick Sparacio, jr., IF; Dylan Ston, jr., OF; Luc Swiatek, jr., OF; Dom Beres, jr., OF.
Worth noting: The Spartans, who won their second consecutive regional championship in 2022, have a deeper team than the groups the last two years that won two regional titles and a sectional championship. The core starts with Tenuta, first team All-State the past two seasons and a Hillsdale College commit, who hit .425 and posted a 0.571 ERA as a junior. Smith, a two-year starter, hit .406 last year and was 26 of 28 in stolen base attempts. Other starters back are Kiesler, who hit .348 last year, and Mueller, who hit .286 and posted a 2.23 ERA. Lemke is a Marmion transfer who Ciombor noted has a lot of high-level college interest.
The nonconference schedule includes Nazareth, St. Viator, Naperville North, Wheaton North, Batavia and Glenbard West.
“We’re relying on a core group that has been the centerpieces of those seasons as well as a very talented group of sophomores and juniors that are expected to contribute immediately,” Ciombor said.
Timothy Christian
Coach: Frank Romano
Last season’s record: 21-8, 9-3 Metro Suburban Red
Top returning players: Donald Tober, sr., P/U; Evan Montella, sr., LF; Casey Folkerts, jr., SS/P; Myles Foy, sr., IF/P; Ethan Munk, sr., 1B; Jake Armstrong, jr., IF/P; Kyle Steiner, sr., CF.
Other players: Christian Vanderveen, jr., P/U; Peter Buikema, so., C/U.
Worth noting: With seven starters returning, the Trojans are hungry for another deep playoff run led by a strong pitching staff stocked with plus arms. Staff ace Tober, a Lewis recruit, is a high velocity pitcher with major pop in the bat. Montell, a Carthage commit, is the Trojans’ leadoff hitter and a constant on base threat. Folkerts is a rock on defense and Timothy Christian’s most consistent hitter. Foy, who will play collegiately at Ohio Wesleyan, is an X-factor on the mound and a solid hitter and leader who added strength this offseason. Munk is a top of the order bat and elite defender at first base. Armstrong pencils in as the Trojans’ No. 2 starter and a middle of the order bat. Steiner is an elite defender in center field, Vanderveen a big arm on the mound.
“If we can play good defense we have loads of talent on the mound and at the plate that will carry us throughout the season,” Romano said.
Westmont
Coach: DJ Cocks
Last season’s record: 21-16, 4-8 Metro Suburban Red.
Top returning players: Lucas Hicks, jr., P/CF; Briggs Templeton, so., 1B/P/OF; Jack Gedraitis, sr.; Noah Grimm, jr., P/OF/C/1B; Rocco Damato, so., P/C/2B/SS; Noah Valentin, jr., P.
Other returning players: Jerry Vasek, so., P/DH/P; Lucas Fears, so., P/3B; Andy Pecard, so., P/OF.
Top new players: Nikoli Baldwin, fr., P/SS; Mission Hatchell, so., P/2B/SS; Zach King, jr., P/OF; Evin Ruiz, jr., OF.
Worth noting: The Sentinels are coming off a bounce-back season, 21 wins and reaching a regional final. There is plenty of varsity experience back with a solid rotation of Valentin, Hicks, Vasek and Baldwin.All 13 rostered varsity players can pitch so there is depth on the mound. Leading the way is Hicks, who hit .477 last year with 11 doubles, three triples, four homers, 42 RBIs and 61 runs scored. Cocks said that Valentin, 5-2 with a 4.41 ERA last year, will be a force on the mound if he can stay healthy. Templeton hit .414 with 22 runs scored and 20 RBIs as a freshman. A tough nonconference schedule includes 2021 Class 4A state champion Plainfield East.
“A very young squad looks to have success for the next three seasons in Westmont,” Cocks said. “I am excited to move forward with this group and look forward to getting on the field.”
Wheaton Academy
Coach: Justin Swider
Last season’s record: 19-14-2, 6-4 Metro Suburban Blue (third place), lost to Aurora Central Catholic in regional championship
Top returning players: Hudson Williams, sr., SS/P; Alex Bagley, sr., P/OF; Andy Roman, sr., C/P; Grant Rojek, sr., OF; Will Clegg, jr., 3B/P; Jacob York, jr., 2B; Will Osterholm, jr., P.
Top new players: Eric DeCosta, jr., 1B/3B/P; Jakob Karlson, jr., IF; Gino Spinelli, so., IF/OF; Brandon Kiebles, so., IF/OF; Logan Swaney, jr., P/OF.
Worth noting: The Warriors return all three of their all-conference players – Williams, Bagley and Roman – Williams entering his third season as Wheaton Academy’s starting shortstop. He hit .383 with 26 stolen bases as a junior. Bagley is a three-year varsity player who posted a 2.67 ERA with 60 strikeouts last year. Roman, a four-year varsity player who will play collegiately at Bossier Parish Community College, posted a .380 average last spring with four homers and 28 RBIs. Clegg hit .320 with 27 RBIs last spring, while Osterholm pitched to a 3.00 ERA.
“While having some great leadership from a solid senior class, the Warriors have some significant young talent that is looking to make a name for themselves both on the mound and in the field,” Swider said. “We have had an incredible offseason and that has been motivated by a season-ending loss in the regional championship last year. Our players have played some great summer and travel ball that has really improved their skills and talent. These guys are out to make a name for the Warrior baseball program.”
Wheaton North
Coach: Dan Schoessling
Last season’s record: 17-19, 7-14 DuKane Conference, won a regional title.
Top returning players: Tyler O’Connor, sr., P/3B; Ty O’Connell, sr., C; Sean Kannegiesser, sr., P; Ryan Murawski, sr., OF; Patrick Dillow, jr., P/OF.
Top new players: Luke Bellini, so., SS; Jack Speers, jr., OF.
Worth noting: The Falcons are a very young team after graduating 13 seniors from a 2022 regional champion. Schoessling said he will have seven new position players, including four sophomores that are expected to contribute. O’Connor, who hit .300 with 34 runs scored as a junior, is the notable starter back.
“Anticipate the ability to score runs, but will need to determine the starting rotation, as well as the best options in the field defensively,” Schoessling said.
Wheaton Warrenville South
Coach: John Scherrman.
Last season’s record: 6-24
Top returning players: Casey Farrell, sr., 1B/P; John Jensen, jr., OF; Jayce Maranell, jr., IF/P; Ryan DeMars, jr., IF; Corey Gul, jr., OF/C; David Allgood, sr., C; Mason Monce, so., C/IF.
Others returning: Brady Lee, sr., OF; San Ongstad, sr., P; Trey Harshbarger, sr., P.
Top new players: Jack Coluzzi, jr, IF; Neill Pasterz, jr., IF/P; Luke Scherrman, jr., OF/P; Chris Myers, jr., IF; Cam Kouch, jr., P.
Worth noting: Seven starters return, among them Elgin Community College commit Farrell, a group of experienced players who gained a great deal of time on the diamond and have dedicated themselves to become better players and rebound from a tough season. Coach Scherrman expects his team’s offense to be a strength. Farrell, Maranell, Jensen, Gul and Monce all started consistently down the stretch last season. That group, plus Coluzzi should allow the Tigers to be improved at the plate and on the bases. WW South did lose a considerable mount of innings from last season, so the Tigers will lean on the experience of Farrell and Maranell. Pasterz, Ongstand, Harshbarger, Scherrman and Kouch will look to step in and provide quality innings.
Willowbrook
Coach: Vic Wisner
Last season’s record: 25-5, 15-3 West Suburban Gold, first place.
Top returning players: Isaac Sobiesczyzk, sr., 3B; Alex Chaltin, sr., SS/P; Colin Slivka, sr., 2B/P; Aiden Pienziazek, sr., 2B/P; Aiden Baerenklau, jr., CF; Joey Tumilty, sr., CF; Eddie Munson, sr., OF; Jimmy Degnan, sr., OF; Joey Braden, sr., P/SS.
Top new players: Gabe Ness, jr., P; Vinny Ippolito, so., 1B/C; Sam Maresse, so., OF; Vince Aiello, jr., C.
Worth noting: The Warriors had a tremendous 25-win season in 2022, but an opening-round playoff loss to Schaumburg has stuck with the guys who have returned. Graduated All-State pitcher Max Vaisvila leaves big shoes to fill on the mound, but eight starters return. Bradley commit Sobiesczyzk, who hit .over 300 last season, and Triton recruit Chaltin, who hit .315, are both four-year varsity players who Wisner believes are as good as any in the area. Pienziazek posted a 3-0 record last year and returns along with Oakton recruit Slivka, College of DuPage commit Munson and Lewis recruit Braden. Ness could be the wild card. He is finally back from injury and had a dominant summer season. Wisner said to keep an eye on Ippolito’s bat.
“We will play solid defense led by our left side of the diamond,” Wisner said. “We should compete for another conference championship. The boys don’t feel great about how their season ended last year losing to Schaumburg in the opening round. They have a ton to prove.”
York
Coach: Dave Kalal
Last season’s record: 17-17, 10-8 West Suburban Silver, lost to McHenry in Class 4A supersectional
Top returning players: Tommy Van Daff, sr., P; Jack Rozmus, sr., C; Jack Braun, sr., 1B; Ryan Turner, sr., OF; Brian Filosa, sr., SS; Chris Danko, jr., P/OF; Ryan Sloan, jr., P.
Other returning players: Brendan Fleming, sr., P; Mason Balfanz, sr., 1B/3B; Josh Fleming, so., IF/OF.
Top new players: Lucas Bormann, sr., P; Noah Hughes, jr., P.
Worth noting: The Dukes last season made a memorable run as a 10th seed to the program’s first regional title since 1996 and first sectional championship since 1993 before losing a 2-1, 11-inning supersectional to McHenry. York looks to build off the success of last year’s run. Wake Forest recruit Sloan, Spring Hill College commit Van Daff and Danko will lead the way on the mound. Turner had the game-winning walk-off hit in the sectional final. The Dukes bring back six position players from last season’s lineup.
“Last year’s experience will help to motivate a group who is hungry for more and now knows what it takes to win in the postseason,” Kalal said.