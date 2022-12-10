Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 9: Downers Grove South girls basketball wins sixth straight game

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Downers Grove South 56, Hinsdale South 51
Emily Petring scored 15 points and Allison Jarvis 13 as the Mustangs won their sixth straight game.
Downers Grove North 60, Oak Park-River Forest 30
Violet Mitchell scored 16 points and Kaitlyn Parker added 13 points and six rebounds for the Lady Trojans (7-3, 2-1).
York 50, Hinsdale Central 31
Mariann Blass scored 16 points and Hannah Meyers added 13 for the Dukes. Grace Dolan’s 10 points paced Hinsdale Central.
Willowbrook 51, Morton 29
Elle Bruschuk scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Yazmine Setaram had 10 points and Sara Stout 10 rebounds for Willowbrook.