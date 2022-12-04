Suburban Life sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 3: Ally Cesarini, Lyons top Sycamore at Chicagoland Showcase

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lyons 57, Sycamore 39
Ally Cesarini scored 17 points, Nora Esike 16 and Kennedy Wanless eight for the Lions at the Chicagoland Showcase at Fremd.
York 49, Downers Grove North 38
Mariann Blass scored 15 points and Anna Filosa and Allison Sheehan added 10 each for York. Maggie Fleming led Downers Grove North with 12.
Addison Trail 46, Willowbrook 44
Elle Bruschuk had 21 points and nine rebounds and Yasmine Setaram scored 10 points for Willowbrook.
Downers Grove South 60, Proviso East 40
Allison Jarvis scored 26 points and Emily Petring added 22 points and nine steals for the Mustangs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lyons 68, Downers Grove South 48
Nik Polonowski had 15 points and six rebounds and Connor Reid 12 points and four rebounds for the Lions.
Hinsdale Central 49, Hinsdale South 33
Glenbard West 52, Batavia 49
Luuk Dusek scored 21 points and Logan Brown added 15 for the Hilltoppers.
Wheaton Warrenville South 55, York 51
Brendan Molis scored 12 points and Chris Danko and AJ Levine 10 each for York.
WRESTLING
Wheaton Academy 66, Chicago Intrinsic 18
Wheaton Academy 48, Chicago Hope 36
De La Salle 45, Wheaton Academy 31
The Warrior wrestling team improved their record to 6-2 today defeating Chicago Intrinsic 66-18 and Chicago Hope48-36. They lost to De La Salle 45-31. Taggart Kazmierczak and Will Hupke both improved their records to 8-0.