December 04, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - DuPage and Cook County

Suburban Life sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 3: Ally Cesarini, Lyons top Sycamore at Chicagoland Showcase

By Joshua Welge
Lyons' All Cesarini (21) brings the ball up court during the girls varsity basketball game between Benet Academy and Lyons Township on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 in LaGrange, IL.

Lyons' Ally Cesarini (21) brings the ball up court during the girls varsity basketball game between Benet Academy and Lyons Township. (Tony Gadomski /Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lyons 57, Sycamore 39

Ally Cesarini scored 17 points, Nora Esike 16 and Kennedy Wanless eight for the Lions at the Chicagoland Showcase at Fremd.

York 49, Downers Grove North 38

Mariann Blass scored 15 points and Anna Filosa and Allison Sheehan added 10 each for York. Maggie Fleming led Downers Grove North with 12.

Addison Trail 46, Willowbrook 44

Elle Bruschuk had 21 points and nine rebounds and Yasmine Setaram scored 10 points for Willowbrook.

Downers Grove South 60, Proviso East 40

Allison Jarvis scored 26 points and Emily Petring added 22 points and nine steals for the Mustangs.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lyons 68, Downers Grove South 48

Nik Polonowski had 15 points and six rebounds and Connor Reid 12 points and four rebounds for the Lions.

Hinsdale Central 49, Hinsdale South 33

Glenbard West 52, Batavia 49

Luuk Dusek scored 21 points and Logan Brown added 15 for the Hilltoppers.

Wheaton Warrenville South 55, York 51

Brendan Molis scored 12 points and Chris Danko and AJ Levine 10 each for York.

WRESTLING

Wheaton Academy 66, Chicago Intrinsic 18

Wheaton Academy 48, Chicago Hope 36

De La Salle 45, Wheaton Academy 31

The Warrior wrestling team improved their record to 6-2 today defeating Chicago Intrinsic 66-18 and Chicago Hope48-36. They lost to De La Salle 45-31. Taggart Kazmierczak and Will Hupke both improved their records to 8-0.

Boys BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage CountyGirls BasketballLyons Township PrepsWillowbrook PrepsYork (Elmhurst) PrepsHinsdale Central PrepsPremium
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.