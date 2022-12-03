December 03, 2022
Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 2: Glenbard West wins at Proviso West on Dominic Seaney buzzer-beater

By Joshua Welge
Glenbard West logo

BOYS BASKETBALL

Glenbard West 56, Proviso West 55

Dominic Seaney scored 11 points with the game-winning three-pointer for the visiting Hilltoppers. Logan Brown scored 17 points and Luuk Dusek 13.

Benet 58, Riverside-Brookfield 42

Brady Kunka scored 20 points and Niko Abusara added 15 to lead Benet past R-B at the Chicago Elite Classic. Arius Alijosius scored 12 points and Will Gonzalez nine for R-B.

Fenwick 64, Oak Park-River Forest 60

Ty Macariola scored 20 points and Darshan Thomas 18 for the Friars (4-3) at the Chicago Elite Classic. Justin Bowen and Rodney Murphy each scored 16 for OPRF (3-3).

Hinsdale Central 56, York 41

Ben Oosterbaan scored 23 points and Billy Cernugel added 14 for the Red Devils. A.J. Levine scored 14 for York.

Lemont 66, Eisenhower 46

Matas Castillo scored 23 points to pace Lemont (6-0).

Hinsdale South 46, Downers Grove South 41

Ayden Farrare scored 12 points and Matas Peczulis chipped in nine on three 3′s as the Hornets won their home opener.

Wheaton North 44, Batavia 43

The Falcons closed the game on a 9-0 run.

