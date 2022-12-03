Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 2: Glenbard West wins at Proviso West on Dominic Seaney buzzer-beater

BOYS BASKETBALL
Glenbard West 56, Proviso West 55
Dominic Seaney scored 11 points with the game-winning three-pointer for the visiting Hilltoppers. Logan Brown scored 17 points and Luuk Dusek 13.
@DominicSeaney06 Called Game!!!!!🔥🔥🔥 @sloche_o pic.twitter.com/w8WqgM6Gmv— Glenbard West Hoops (@HoopsGBWest) December 3, 2022
Benet 58, Riverside-Brookfield 42
Brady Kunka scored 20 points and Niko Abusara added 15 to lead Benet past R-B at the Chicago Elite Classic. Arius Alijosius scored 12 points and Will Gonzalez nine for R-B.
Fenwick 64, Oak Park-River Forest 60
Ty Macariola scored 20 points and Darshan Thomas 18 for the Friars (4-3) at the Chicago Elite Classic. Justin Bowen and Rodney Murphy each scored 16 for OPRF (3-3).
Hinsdale Central 56, York 41
Ben Oosterbaan scored 23 points and Billy Cernugel added 14 for the Red Devils. A.J. Levine scored 14 for York.
Lemont 66, Eisenhower 46
Matas Castillo scored 23 points to pace Lemont (6-0).
Hinsdale South 46, Downers Grove South 41
Ayden Farrare scored 12 points and Matas Peczulis chipped in nine on three 3′s as the Hornets won their home opener.
Wheaton North 44, Batavia 43
The Falcons closed the game on a 9-0 run.