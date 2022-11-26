Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, Nov. 25: Rokas Castillo scores 27, Lemont advances to WJOL Tournament championship

BOYS BASKETBALL
Lemont 85, Joliet Central 41
Rokas Castillo scored 27 points and Deividas Bilevicius had 16 points, six rebounds and five blocks as Lemont advanced to the championship of the WJOL Tournament.
Hinsdale South 71, U-High 59
Jack Weigus hit five 3-pointers and led four Hornets in double figures with 27 points as they picked up their first win of the year. Chris Bolte added 15 points, Ayden Farrare 13 and Nate Marcopulos 10.
Glenbrook South 59, York 29
Braden Richardson scored nine points and A.J. Levine eight for the Dukes.
Timothy Christian 67, Clemente 33
Kyle Steiner scored 26 points and Jake Firnsin 11 as the Trojans earned their first win of the season.
Wheaton North 65, Lake Forest Academy 38
Benet 65, Willowbrook 49
Noah Campbell scored 26 points for Willowbrook, while Benet advanced to play Proviso West for the Ron Johnson Tournament title at St. Charles East.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Downers Grove North 34, Wheaton Warrenville South 27
Kaitlyn Parker scored 14 points for the Lady Trojans.