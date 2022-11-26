November 26, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - DuPage and Cook County

Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, Nov. 25: Rokas Castillo scores 27, Lemont advances to WJOL Tournament championship

By Joshua Welge
Lemont Logo

Lemont Logo

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lemont 85, Joliet Central 41

Rokas Castillo scored 27 points and Deividas Bilevicius had 16 points, six rebounds and five blocks as Lemont advanced to the championship of the WJOL Tournament.

Hinsdale South 71, U-High 59

Jack Weigus hit five 3-pointers and led four Hornets in double figures with 27 points as they picked up their first win of the year. Chris Bolte added 15 points, Ayden Farrare 13 and Nate Marcopulos 10.

Glenbrook South 59, York 29

Braden Richardson scored nine points and A.J. Levine eight for the Dukes.

Timothy Christian 67, Clemente 33

Kyle Steiner scored 26 points and Jake Firnsin 11 as the Trojans earned their first win of the season.

Wheaton North 65, Lake Forest Academy 38

Benet 65, Willowbrook 49

Noah Campbell scored 26 points for Willowbrook, while Benet advanced to play Proviso West for the Ron Johnson Tournament title at St. Charles East.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Downers Grove North 34, Wheaton Warrenville South 27

Kaitlyn Parker scored 14 points for the Lady Trojans.

Boys BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage CountyGirls BasketballDowners Grove North PrepsLemont PrepsTimothy ChristianPremiumHinsdale South PrepsYork (Elmhurst) Preps
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.