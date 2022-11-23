November 22, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports - DuPage and Cook County

Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 22: Noah Campbell scores 25 to pace Willowbrook’s season-opening win

By Joshua Welge
Willowbrook logo

BOYS BASKETBALL

Willowbrook 68, South Elgin 54

Noah Campbell scored 25 points with three rebounds and three assists, Isaac Sobieszcyk had 15 points and seven rebounds and Luke Davis had 10 points and five rebounds for the Warriors (1-0) in their season-opening win at St. Charles East.

Oswego East 68, Hinsdale Central 58

Ben Oosterbaan poured in 33 points and Billy Cernugel added 11 for the Red Devils (1-1) at the Hoops for Healing Tournament at Naperville North. Jehvion Starwood scored 16 points, Mekhi Lowery 14 and Bryce Shoto 14 for Oswego East (2-0).

Lyons 52, Maine South 22

Carter Reid had 10 points and nine rebounds, Matthew DeSimone scored eight points and Jackson Niego had eight points and three assists for the Lions (2-0).

York 78, Round Lake 17

A.J. Levine scored 21 points for the Dukes.

Curie 71, Hinsdale South 58

Jack Weigus scored 18 points to lead Hinsdale South. Ayden Farrare added 16.

Glenbard West 74, Glenbard East 48

Logan Brown scored 16 points, Benji Zander 14 and Dominic Seaney 13 for the Hilltoppers (2-0).

Wheaton Warrenville South 64, Harlan 21

Wheaton North 60, Prosser 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Downers Grove North 36, Schaumburg 35

Maggie Fleming had an offensive rebound and putback with 4.1 seconds left to lift the Lady Trojans to a thrilling win. Kaitlyn Parker scored 14 points and Annie Stephens 11 for Downers Grove North in the win.

Nazareth 59, Yorkville 14

Amalia Dray scored 13 points and Grace Carstensen and Lyla Shelton 10 points each as the Roadrunners (3-0) won the championship of the Hinsdale South Tournament.

York 49, Wheaton North 24

The Dukes improved to 5-0.

Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

