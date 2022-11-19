Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, Nov. 18: Mariann Blass’ 27 points power York basketball to tournament championship

GIRLS BASKETBALL
York 66, Marist 44
Mariann Blass poured in 27 points to lead the Dukes (4-0) to the championship of the York Thanksgiving Tournament. Hannah Meyers added eight points and Lizzie Baldridge and Stella Kohl seven each for York.
Prospect 67, Downers Grove South 54
Allison Jarvis scored 15 points and Emily Petring and Megan Ganschow 14 each for the Mustangs at the York Thanksgiving Tournament.
Lyons Township 64, Wheaton North 31
Nora Ezike scored 13 points, Elin O’Brien added 12 points and Ally Cesarini had 11 points for the Lions (1-0) in a season-opening win at the Lyons Thanksgiving Tournament.
Montini 76, Lockport 44
Victoria Matulevicius scored 19 points, Shannon Blacher had 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals and Ellie Helm scored 17 points and hit four 3-pointers for Montini.
Plainfield East 71, Willowbrook 44
Lexi Sepulveda scored 26 points and Jocelyn Trotter added 19 for Plainfield East, who outscored the Warriors 40-17 in the second half at the Willowbrook Tournament. Yazmine Setaram scored 15 points and Elle Bruschuk added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Willowbrook.
Benet 71, Rockford Guilford 34
Lenee Beaumont scored 21 points and Sam Trimberger 10 for the Redwings (2-0), and all 10 players scored at the Naperville Central Tip-Off Tournament.
Fenwick 40, Phillips 36
Cam Brusca had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Friars (1-1).