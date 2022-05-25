May 25, 2022
Sports

High school sports roundup for Tuesday, May 24: Benet soccer beats Joliet Catholic 4-0, reaches sectional final

By Joshua Welge
GIRLS SOCCER

Benet 4, Joliet Catholic 0

Mariana Pinto had a goal and an assist and Keira Petrucelli, Katie Lewellyan and Anna Casmere scored goals for the Redwings in the Class 2A Wheaton Academy Sectional semifinal. Shannon Clark had three saves in goal and Kate Grubish one.

SOFTBALL

Lemont 12, IMSA 1

Avaree Taylor threw a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and drove in three runs at the plate for Lemont (28-6) in its regional opener. Frankie Rita had two RBIs, Jackie Wenci was 2 for 2 with a double and RBI and Courtney Schwartz doubled and drove in a run.

Wheaton Warrenville South 6, West Chicago 2

Maddie Pool struck out eight in a four-hitter and Emma Schusler had three hits, a double and an RBI for the Tigers, who advanced to face Neuqua Valley in Saturday’s regional final.

Montini 21, DePaul Prep 1

Taylor Utrata homered and drove in five runs, Alexa Bauman homered and drove in three, Brooke Kuczynski doubled twice and drove in four and Kora Navarro was 4 for 4 for Montini, which advanced to the sectional final.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lemont d. Richards 25-21, 25-15

Martin Kowalczyk had six kills and six blocks, Jacob TerMaat six kills and Cael Whitchurch 11 assists for Lemont at the Brooks Regional.

Joshua Welge

