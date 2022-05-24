High school sports roundup for Monday, May 23: Cash Campbell homers twice, powers Montini to regional title

BASEBALL
Montini 13, Westmont 2 (6 innings)
Cash Campbell went 4 for 4 with two homers and six RBIs, and Estevan Moreno 3 for 5 with a homer, double and five RBIs as the Broncos (22-11) rolled to the championship of the Class 2A Montini Regional. Aris Kosiek struck out seven over five innings and Anthony Spidal struck out the side in the sixth.
Nazareth 6, Riverside-Brookfield 0
Winning pitcher Finn O’Meara struck out eight over and combined on a no-hitter for Nazareth (26-7). Lucas Smith was 2 for 2 with a run scored, Cooper Malamazian 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs, Nick Drtina 2 for 3 with a double and RBI and David Cox 2 for 3 with a run scored for the Roadrunners.
SOFTBALL
Montini 10, Lisle 0
Kora Navarro struck out 11 and went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Lady Broncos in the Class 2A Lisle Regional final. Alexa Bauman and Amanda Wozniak also drove in two runs each, and Ava Franklin tripled and scored twice.