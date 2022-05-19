May 19, 2022
Sports

High school sports roundup for Wednesday, May 18: Sage Mardjetko strikes out 16, Lemont clinches conference title

By Joshua Welge

Lemont's Sage Mardjetko

SOFTBALL

Lemont 4 vs. Oak Forest 0

Sage Mardjetko struck out 16 in a one-hit shutout, and Lemont (25-6, 16-3) clinched the South Suburban Blue Conference title. Raegan Duncan went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Natalie Pacyga 2 for 3 for Lemont.

Wheaton North 2, St. Charles East 0

Erin Metz struck out five in a one-hit shutout and Gabs Langlois and Lauren Vaughn scored Wheaton North’s runs.

BASEBALL

Westmont 18, Chicago Noble 3

Jason Czaplewski went 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs, and Westmont (20-15) reached the 20-win mark for the 12th time in program history. Jack Gedraitis went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hinsdale Central 5, Riverside Brookfield 4

The Red Devils won in penalty kicks to advance to Saturday’s regional final against Morton.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Naperville North 25-15, 25-18



