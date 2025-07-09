July 09, 2025
Wheaton’s Cross Street railroad crossing to close July 17-21

By Shaw Local News Network
Repairs to the Cross Street railroad crossing in Wheaton will require it to be closed from about 9 a.m. July 17 through 5 p.m. July 21.

Union Pacific Railroad recently identified a rail defect at the Cross Street crossing and will perform these repairs to ensure the safety of both rail and vehicle traffic, according to a news release.

The posted detour route will direct northbound Cross Street traffic:

  • West (left) on Liberty Drive
  • North (right) on Main Street
  • East (right) on Front Street, and
  • North (left) on Cross Street

The detour will direct southbound Cross Street traffic:

  • West (right) on Wesley Street
  • South (left) on Main Street
  • East (left) on Liberty Drive, and
  • South (right) on Cross Street
