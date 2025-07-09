Wheaton’s Cross Street railroad crossing to close July 17-21

Repairs to the Cross Street railroad crossing in Wheaton will require it to be closed from about 9 a.m. July 17 through 5 p.m. July 21.
Union Pacific Railroad recently identified a rail defect at the Cross Street crossing and will perform these repairs to ensure the safety of both rail and vehicle traffic, according to a news release.
The posted detour route will direct northbound Cross Street traffic:
- West (left) on Liberty Drive
- North (right) on Main Street
- East (right) on Front Street, and
- North (left) on Cross Street
The detour will direct southbound Cross Street traffic:
- West (right) on Wesley Street
- South (left) on Main Street
- East (left) on Liberty Drive, and
- South (right) on Cross Street