Wheaton’s Cross Street railroad crossing to close July 17-21

Repairs to the Cross Street railroad crossing in Wheaton will require it to be closed from about 9 a.m. July 17 through 5 p.m. July 21.

Union Pacific Railroad recently identified a rail defect at the Cross Street crossing and will perform these repairs to ensure the safety of both rail and vehicle traffic, according to a news release.

The posted detour route will direct northbound Cross Street traffic:

West (left) on Liberty Drive

North (right) on Main Street

East (right) on Front Street, and

North (left) on Cross Street

The detour will direct southbound Cross Street traffic: