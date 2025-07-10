Former DuPage deputy sheriff guilty of sexual contact with inmate: prosecutors

A former DuPage County deputy sheriff assigned to the corrections bureau was found guilty Wednesday of having inappropriate sexual contact with a female prisoner, prosecutors said.

Ricardo Hardy, 54, was found guilty of five counts of custodial sexual misconduct and five counts of official misconduct, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Hardy was fired from his position on May 15, 2023. He appeared in bond court on May 16, 2023, where he posted bond and was released from custody, authorities said.

On May 10, 2023, after receiving information that Hardy had engaged in sexual conduct with a female inmate on at least two occasions.

Authorities learned that beginning on March 13, 2023, through April 26, 2023, Hardy and the inmate engaged in sexual activities in the inmate’s cell as well as a shower/bathroom area, according to the release.

An investigation also revealed that Hardy had arranged for $300 to be put in the inmate’s commissary account.

The state’s attorney’s office approved charges against Hardy on May 15. He was arrested that day ar his home, according to the release.

“As a deputy sheriff assigned to corrections, Mr. Hardy clearly held a position of authority over his victim,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in in the release. “He then used his position as a corrections officer to engage in sexual activities with an inmate. His actions are nothing short of a complete abuse of authority and a betrayal of the trust placed in him not only by the sheriff’s office but also the residents of DuPage County.”

Hardy’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 14 for post-trial motions and return of the pre-sentence report.