High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 12: Emily Petring records hat trick in Downers Grove South soccer win

GIRLS SOCCER
Downers Grove South 8, Proviso East 0
Emily Petring scored three goals and Grace Rappel two for Downers Grove South.
Montini 4, Regina Dominican 0
Maren Hoovel scored two goals and Sawyer White and Annalee DeFeo each scored one for Montini. Natalie Gartland and Lauren Mellish had the shutout in goal.
Oak Park-River Forest 1, Hinsdale Central 0
BASEBALL
Westmont 9, St. Edward 4
Winning pitcher Lucas Hicks struck out 11 and allowed one earned run on four hits in a complete-game effort, Caleb Kleinz went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs, Jack Gedraitis went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and James Postawa went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored for Westmont (4-6, 2-4).
Riverside Brookfield 15-12, Wheaton Academy 2-2
SOFTBALL
Lemont 15, T.F. North 0
Natalie Pacyga went 3 for 3 with three doubles and three RBIs and Nicole Pontrelli went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Lemont (9-3, 5-1).
Montini 16, Resurrection 3
Erin Grimsley and Amanda Wozniak both hit two-run homers for their first career long balls and Grimsley added a three-run double. Ava Franklin also homered and Kat Filkowski went 3 for 3.
Willowbrook 14, Proviso West 1
Hannah Kenny struck out 13 in a one-hitter and Sonia Ruchala was 3 for 3 with a double, triple, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Downers Grove North 8, Hinsdale South 1
Kaylin Drake and Nikki Berger each went 2 for 3 for the Hornets.
Neuqua Valley 9, Wheaton Warrenville South 2
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Glenbard East d. Elgin 25-11, 25-14
Tyler Johnwick and Trevor Real had seven kills and Jack Junior had 10 assists for the Rams (11-3, 2-0).