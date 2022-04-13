April 13, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports

High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 12: Emily Petring records hat trick in Downers Grove South soccer win

By Joshua Welge

Downers Grove South's Emily Petring

GIRLS SOCCER

Downers Grove South 8, Proviso East 0

Emily Petring scored three goals and Grace Rappel two for Downers Grove South.

Montini 4, Regina Dominican 0

Maren Hoovel scored two goals and Sawyer White and Annalee DeFeo each scored one for Montini. Natalie Gartland and Lauren Mellish had the shutout in goal.

Oak Park-River Forest 1, Hinsdale Central 0

BASEBALL

Westmont 9, St. Edward 4

Winning pitcher Lucas Hicks struck out 11 and allowed one earned run on four hits in a complete-game effort, Caleb Kleinz went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs, Jack Gedraitis went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and James Postawa went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored for Westmont (4-6, 2-4).

Riverside Brookfield 15-12, Wheaton Academy 2-2

SOFTBALL

Lemont 15, T.F. North 0

Natalie Pacyga went 3 for 3 with three doubles and three RBIs and Nicole Pontrelli went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Lemont (9-3, 5-1).

Montini 16, Resurrection 3

Erin Grimsley and Amanda Wozniak both hit two-run homers for their first career long balls and Grimsley added a three-run double. Ava Franklin also homered and Kat Filkowski went 3 for 3.

Willowbrook 14, Proviso West 1

Hannah Kenny struck out 13 in a one-hitter and Sonia Ruchala was 3 for 3 with a double, triple, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Downers Grove North 8, Hinsdale South 1

Kaylin Drake and Nikki Berger each went 2 for 3 for the Hornets.

Neuqua Valley 9, Wheaton Warrenville South 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard East d. Elgin 25-11, 25-14

Tyler Johnwick and Trevor Real had seven kills and Jack Junior had 10 assists for the Rams (11-3, 2-0).

