April 07, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports

High school sports roundup for Wednesday, April 6: Nazareth baseball beats Shepard

By Joshua Welge

BASEBALL

Nazareth 7, Shepard 2

Sam Wampler was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Lucas Smith 2 for 4 with a triple and run scored for Nazareth. Nick Drtina was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Cooper Malamazian picked up the save with four strikeouts in relief.

BOYS TENNIS

St. Francis 6, Providence 2

Kory Carlson and Connor Ahern won singles matches for St. Francis and Joey Castaldo/Jamie Croll, Aidan Johnson/Owen Donley, Brendan Spahn/Charlie Mitchell and Asher Johnson/Kyle Sheahin doubles matches.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbrook North d. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-21, 25-19

