Showstopper Whiskey Hill Brewery and Kitchen Emerges on Westmont’s Dining Scene

If you’re a craft beer enthusiast, odds are you’re familiar with Whiskey Hill Brewery. With the recent opening of their new restaurant, prominently nestled in the heart of downtown Westmont at 5 W. Quincy St, they’ve entered into a league all their own.

“It took a lot of time, patience, and passion to create [this]. We wanted to bring something to Westmont and surrounding areas you could be proud of,” co-owners Matt Weil and Rob Salerno enthused.

Proud is an understatement; the community is abuzz with rave reviews about the new must-try spot in town. From the moment you step inside, you are greeted by a beautifully designed space that blends modern aesthetics with warm, inviting touches. The outdoor patio, adorned with twinkling lights, is perfect for enjoying a meal or drink al fresco.

Whiskey Hill’s menu is a masterpiece, showcasing a fusion of comfort food and elevated cuisine along with their award-winning craft beers and specialty cocktails. Everything is a work of art, reminiscent of meals offered at high-end restaurants in downtown Chicago.

We started with a few of Whiskey Hill’s signature appetizers and already couldn’t wait to indulge in the rest. The Jack N’ Jill steak rangoons are everything we never knew we needed. Imagine wontons stuffed with roasted red peppers, green onions, cheese, and fire-roasted ribeye simmered to perfection, served with their southwest ranch dip created from fresh chipotle peppers, without too much heat. The smokehouse steak bites are also a revelation, with brisket burnt ends smoked for 16 hours before hitting your plate. Simmered in a southern BBQ sauce and drizzled with horseradish remoulade ensures it literally melts in your mouth. Plus, who doesn’t love a crowd-pleasing sweet Thai buffalo n’ blue shrimp dish?

We also tried Whiskey Hill’s take on a few dining mainstays, but I assure you, you haven’t had chicken strips, a burger, or a shaved prime rib sandwich like this before. The burger is so tender, bursting with flavor thanks to a blend of their favorite grind, brisket and short rib beef. Dubbed a masterpiece, and we’d agree, the prime rib is dry-rubbed with seasonings, then hot-seared and roasted to perfection. Its horseradish cream, onionettes, and peppercorn demi-glace seal the deal. All of these are offered with a generous serving of fries. A blend between a traditional and curly fry, they’re cooked to perfection.

Whiskey Hill partners with nearby Bacuri Brazilian Bakery to offer their delectable desserts. The tres leches cake is an out-of-this-world light bite, topped with roasted almonds, orange zest, and homemade whipped cream. Last but not least, the key lime mousse is served in a chilled coupe glass, its zesty flavors unparalleled.

Pair your meal with one of Whiskey Hill’s award-winning craft beers or specialty cocktails for a truly satisfying experience. We loved the vine-ripened and nor’ east cocktails. An Oktoberfest Beer is lagering now and coming soon. They even have a Westmont Centennial Beer made especially for the town’s 100th anniversary. Don’t forget, you can even quickly grab their signature canned brews to go.

“Whiskey Hill was created to be the place to gather with friends and family, to have that unique crafted experience, building memories for generations. This expansion was created to share our passion in hospitality, and we firmly believe you can feel this from the first step in the door,” Weil explained.

Whiskey Hill Brewery and Kitchen’s remodel is astounding; we’re ready to move in! Top-notch ambiance allows guests to settle into classy, colorful upholstered bar stools and loveseats. I doubt you’ve sat at such a comfortable high-top table in years, if ever. Twinkling chandeliers and greenery hang from the high ceilings. Nods to their brewing roots are sprinkled throughout as well, like the show-stopping bar top and accent wall in the private room, both made from barrels used to brew their beer.

The name is an homage to Westmont’s claim to fame in the Prohibition Era. Thanks to a local speakeasy back in the day, Westmont was coined “Whiskey Hill.” Weil says the classic name embraces the village’s hard-working and inclusive community.

Attention to detail is second to none here. This extensive endeavor is years in the making, and it was surely worth the wait. Before leaving, we’d already booked a reservation for a return visit. Be sure to check back regularly for seasonal changes to their menu. They’re also planning to expand their mocktail and vegetarian offerings.

Looking for a private space? Whiskey Hill Brewery and Kitchen has a room that can accommodate up to twenty people, and they’re planning to convert a portion of their previous brewery location to an event space. They’re opening another location in Mount Prospect soon as well!

As their trendy neon sign inside says, we’re sure it’s only a “matter of time” before you’ll be raving about Whiskey Hill Brewery and Kitchen too.

