ECCI Civic HOF Public Memorial Celebrates Anniversary

On display on the second floor of the Elmhurst Public Library while awaiting a lasting home, the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Civic Hall of Fame public memorial will celebrate its one-year anniversary on December 15.

The public memorial features a portable TouchPros Touch Wall interactive, touch-screen TV monitor (65 inches) on which users can view biographies, photographs, and video clips of each of the inductees—which can be accessed remotely via the Civic HOF website .

Since its creation in 1992—as part of the Opening Ceremonies at the award-winning Elmfest community festival—the Civic HOF has welcomed 33 businesspeople, community volunteers, and elected officials. Since Elmfest’s finale in 2009, inductees have been honored at ECCI’s Annual Awards Gala in all but one of those years.

A handful of the inductees—including 2002 inductee Willis Johnson of the York Theatre/Classic Cinemas, who passed away on August 16 at the age of 86—participated in the public memorial’s December 2022 unveiling.

The 2023 Civic HOF inductee(s) will be announced in January of 2024 and inducted at the 105th Annual ECCI Awards Gala next March.

Funding for the Civic HOF came through the ECCI Centennial Celebration NFP, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization which has invested some $17,000 in the public memorial’s hardware, software, and related fees for installation, cloud hosting, site creation, and extended warranty.

Civic HOF fundraising is one part of the NFP’s one-of-a-kind $250,000 Capital Campaign established for ECCI’s Centennial Celebration (100th Anniversary) in 2018. The campaign includes the $150,000 Ralph P. Pechanio Student Internship Endowment Fund at Elmhurst University and $50,000 Second Century Fund—both of which have exceeded their goals.

Tax-deductible donations to the Civic HOF Fund, Second Century Fund, or Pechanio Endowment Fund can be made by contacting ECCI President and CEO John Quigley by phone at 630-834-6060 or e-mailing johnq@elmhurstchamber.org .

