Introducing Lewis University's New Major Program: Communication Sciences and Disorders

As a Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP), you can make a difference in the lives of individuals who struggle to communicate. Imagine a young child on the autism spectrum connecting with their loved ones. Or a stroke patient regaining their ability to speak.

We offer a unique bachelor’s program in Communication Sciences and Disorders at Lewis University. We’ll equip you with the knowledge and skills to identify communication disorders and create treatment plans. You’ll become an expert on the psychology, physiology, and acoustics of speech. Plus, you’ll gain clinical experience through our extensive practicum requirements.

One of the key strengths of Lewis University’s program is its faculty. Our faculty are experienced professionals with expertise in all areas of speech-language pathology. You’ll get to learn from the best with close guidance and mentorship.

Speech-Language Pathologist is one of the fastest growing occupations. With a Communication Sciences and Disorders degree, you can work in schools, hospitals, private practice settings, and more. As an SLP, you’ll have plenty of job opportunities that offer competitive salaries and benefits. Several possible occupations that you can pursue include Special Education Teacher, Occupational Therapist, Clinical Audiologist, ASL interpreter, Rehabilitation Services Manager, and Educational Advocate.

With a growing demand for professionals in this area, Lewis University is committed to providing students with a comprehensive education. This curriculum combines theoretical knowledge and practical experience.

Becoming an SLP offers a chance to make fundamental changes in people’s lives. Communication Sciences and Disorders provides the perfect opportunity for those passionate about helping others communicate. Take your first step towards becoming an SLP with our Communication Sciences and Disorders program. With our comprehensive curriculum, you’ll be prepared to make a difference in the lives of those who struggle to communicate.

We look forward to helping you reach your goals. Please call us or visit our website for more information on applying for the Communication Sciences and Disorders major at Lewis University.

Lewis University

One University Parkway

Romeoville, IL 60446

(815) 838-0500

www.lewisu.edu