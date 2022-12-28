What to Know About Registration At Morton College

If you are interested in taking a few college courses, pursuing an associate degree, or knocking out your first two years of a four-year degree in a financially astute manner, you should consider attending Morton College in Cicero. The school offers an easy and supportive registration process aided by a Student Success Coach. Registration has already opened up for Spring Semester classes that begin on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

“For new students, the first step in our registration process is to apply to Morton College, and then the student should call and make an appointment with a Student Success Coach,” explained Blanca Jara, Vice President of Institutional Advancement for Morton College. “We have multiple resources that students can take advantage of to plan out their academic journey.”

Throughout the year, Morton College offers multiple information sessions, a Panther Night, an Open House, and a variety of other fun and informative events. “If a returning or prospective student is not sure which classes to take, they can meet with a Student Success Coach,” said Jara. “If they need a little more direction to help determine the career path they want to follow, they can meet with someone in our Career Services department.”

According to Jara, once a student is registered but they need to make changes to their schedule, they can meet with their Success Coach or make changes online (if they know which changes are needed). “They should also meet with a Financial Aid assistant to make sure the schedule change will not affect their school funding,” she added. “It’s best to register early so they can get the classes they want at the times that they need. It also helps ensure that they complete paperwork in a timely manner. Students should meet with their Success Coach at least once a semester to support their academic journey at Morton College!”

