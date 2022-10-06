Morton College to Host Annual College Fair on Wednesday, October 19th!

On Wednesday, October 19th, Morton College will host its annual College Fair from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the Vais Gymnasium on campus, located at 3801 South Central Avenue in Cicero.

“The College Fair is geared towards students who are transferring from Morton College to a four-year college or university, and is also for high school students who are exploring their college options,” explained George Fejt, Recruitment Specialist for Morton College. “Families are also welcome, as parents play an important role in the college decision process. In addition, we welcome students who live in the Morton College District but attend a private high school.”

According to Fejt, a College Fair offers a one-stop shop where students can explore a variety of colleges and universities in multiple states, and learn what these schools offer, from academic majors to student life. “Students can also learn about scholarship opportunities and how they can make college an affordable option,” he added. “We’ll have a strong presence of colleges and universities participating from across the midwest.”

Attendees will have an opportunity to meet with representatives from 75 colleges and universities ranging in size from large state flagship schools to small liberal arts institutions. “The College Fair also offers a chance to learn about what is available at Morton College, with an opportunity to meet with faculty and staff and learn about our career, technical, and university transfer programs,” said Fejt. “In addition, we’re hosting a financial aid presentation at 7:30 p.m. so families can learn about the financial aid process, which is so critical in affording higher education.”

Morton College’s College Fair is a StriveScan Fair, which offers a mobile app that allows students to quickly share their information with schools of their choice. Students are encouraged to register in advance at www.strivescan.com .

For more information, please contact:

Morton College

3801 S. Central Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

708-656-8000

www.morton.edu