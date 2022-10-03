3 Things to Know About Health Insurance

Health insurance can be confusing, and there are so many terms and options that it can be challenging to know where to start. Health insurance is important because it can significantly impact your physical and financial well-being.

Deductible

Most health insurance plans require you to pay a deductible before they begin to cover the cost of your care. The deductible amount can vary depending on your plan, but it is typically a fixed dollar amount you are accountable for paying each year. Once you have met your deductible, your insurance plan will start to cover a portion of the costs of your care.

Copay or Coinsurance

Besides your premium, you may have to pay a copay or coinsurance when you receive medical care. A copay is a fixed sum you pay for a health care service, such as $35 for a doctor’s visit. Coinsurance is a percentage of the amount of a health care service you pay, such as 20% of the surgery cost.

In-Network Providers

Network providers are doctors, hospitals, and other health care providers that have agreed to provide services to people with a particular insurance plan at a discounted rate. If you use a network provider, your out-of-pocket costs will typically be lower than if you use a provider outside of the network.

Remember: Even if your policy says that XYZ is covered, you may need prior authorization for those services or benefits. Otherwise, you may have to pay the total cost of your care.

If you’re confused about your health insurance policy, don’t hesitate to ask your insurance company for help. They can explain your coverage and help you understand your out-of-pocket costs.

