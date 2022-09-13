Three tips for homework you should know

As students return to the classrooms, now is an ideal opportunity for families to begin establishing good studying habits at home. Here are three homework tips for parents:

1. Make time to be present

With busy lives, families are being pulled in multiple directions during the school year. Therefore, it is important that parents make time to be present, while their students are working on their algebra homework, reading their chapter books, or studying for a test. Children may not need help with their homework, but just knowing their parents are there is often enough to help establish good routines.

2. Set reasonable expectations and priorities

Children cannot be expected to be in school all day, attend a two-hour sports practice and a one-hour music practice, and then work on homework for four hours. To that end, avoid too many extracurricular activities and instead make sure school work is a priority. Another essential? Children, at all ages, also need time to sleep to help them perform their best.

3. Remember the why

Just as athletes and artists must practice to improve on the sports field or the performance stage, students have to practice to improve in the classroom. Homework allows a student to grow and flourish in their studies.

