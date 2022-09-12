Neck Pain Treatment for Long Lasting Relief

Severe neck pain can be extremely debilitating, making it difficult to work, sleep, or perform even the simplest tasks. The most common causes of neck pain are arthritis, poor posture, and muscle strain. However, there are several things that you can do to ease your pain and improve your flexibility.

Many people treat common neck pain with ice, heat, and over-the-counter pain medication. However, you must see a physician or physical therapist if your neck pain is severe or persistent to assess your situation and recommend a treatment plan that is best for you.

One of the best ways to prevent neck pain is to maintain good posture. When you are sitting, ensure that your head is level with your shoulders and that your back is straight. Regular breaks to walk around, open your chest, and stretch your neck and back muscles can help.

If you experience neck pain, you can do some simple exercises to ease the discomfort. Try gently tilting your head from one side and then the other side and then back and forth. You can also try placing your hands on your head and gently pushing down. These exercises will help to improve your range of motion and relieve muscle tension.

Neck pain is a common problem. You can prevent or ease neck pain by maintaining good posture, stretching regularly, and doing simple exercises. However, if your neck pain is severe, persistent, or accompanied by other symptoms, you should see a doctor or physical therapist for advanced treatment.

Physical therapists assess and treat various conditions that cause neck pain. After isolating the root cause of your pain, your therapist will design a treatment plan that may include exercises, manual techniques, and other modalities. Therapists may also teach you how to properly perform activities of daily living and work tasks to prevent future neck pain.

You can get relief from neck pain using your insurance (Medicare accepted) and a physical therapist without a referral. Call us at 630-964-4008 to ease your discomfort and improve your quality of life.

