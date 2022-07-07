How to Clean a Sump Pump: The Ultimate Guide

If you have a sump pump in your home, it’s essential to know how to clean it properly. A dirty or clogged sump pump can lead to many problems, including water damage and flooding. Cleaning a sump pump is relatively simple, but it’s important to do regularly.

We will walk you through the steps necessary to clean your sump pump safely and effectively.

To start, you will need to gather a few supplies. You will need a garden hose, a bucket, and some gloves. If your sump pump is particularly dirty, you may also want to use a brush or scrubber. Once you have gathered your supplies, it’s time to get started!

First, unplug the sump pump from the power source. Once you’re sure the power is off, disconnect the pump from the discharge pipe. Then, remove the sump pump from the basin. The bucket comes in handy to prevent any water from spilling out.

Next, remove the sump pump outside and hose it down to remove debris or grime. If necessary, use the brush or scrubber to remove any stubborn dirt. Be sure to pay special attention to the impeller, as this is often where dirt and debris collect.

Cleaning the sump pump basin with a rag is the next step. Make sure to remove any collected debris. If you have a screen, clean that off as well. Once the basin is clean, you can reassemble your sump pump and put it back in its rightful place.

Once the pit is clean, replace the lid and reconnect your sump pump to the power source. Finally, test the pump by pouring water into the pit. The pump should activate and start draining the water out of the pit. If everything is working correctly, you’re all done!

Cleaning your sump pump is essential to maintaining your home and preventing water damage. Call us at 877-977-8989 to repair or replace your sump pump in the Greater Chicagoland Area.

Jay’s Plumbing: 24/7 Plumbing Sewer & Water

Flood Control Specialist

Glen Ellyn, IL