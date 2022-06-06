Morton College Offers Summer Classes!

Summer 2022 semester classes include a variety of different courses to support Morton College students’ needs. “Classes range from credit, adult education, and career-based courses,” explained Courtney O’Brien, Director of Admissions and Records/Registrar for Morton College. “It’s a great time for visiting students to take a general education course and transfer it to their four-year institution. We offer classes on campus, online, and hybrid.”

Student Success Coaches are currently helping students with registration in-person (by appointment) Mondays -Wednesdays from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Students can also receive assistance online via Zoom, or by phone. The school is closed Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for summer hours. To learn about available courses, visit https://selfservice.morton.edu/Student/Courses .

“Summer classes come with a lot of great benefits,” added O’Brien. “There are no late registration fees, and no retake fees for placement testing. We offer free laptops for students and Panther Balance Forgiveness Grants up to $1,500. Start-Up and Completion Grants up to $1,500 with a $500 Book Voucher are also available.”

Morton College offers three summer sessions. The first began Tuesday, May 31st, and the second session (8 weeks) begins Monday, June 13th. The third session (5 weeks) begins Tuesday, July 5th. The last day to register is the day before classes begin, but students can register during the first four days of the session with faculty approval.

“It’s very important to register before classes fill up,” said O’Brien. “Morton College also offers terrific support services for students, including our Panther Pantry, which offers produce, canned goods, and dry food options weekly. We also offer a Transportation Assistance Program, a Meal Voucher Program, Personal Counseling sessions, and a brand new state-of-the-art Fitness Center.”

