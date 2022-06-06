How to Fix a Leaky Showerhead in 5 Easy Steps

If your shower head is leaking, you’re not alone, and it’s a common problem that you can fix in just 5 easy steps. We will show you how to identify the source of the leak, repair it, and prevent it from happening again.

The first step is to identify the source of the leak. If your shower head is leaking from the base, it’s most likely due to a faulty washer. Simply remove the showerhead and replace the washer with a new one to fix this. If the leak is coming from the showerhead and arm connection, you will need to tighten it with a wrench.

Once you have identified and fixed the source of the leak, it’s important to take measures to prevent it from happening again.

Step one: Shut off the water

Remove the showerhead by unscrewing it from the pipe. Most showerheads have a small cap that you can remove with your fingers or a flathead screwdriver.

Step two: Inspect the washer

If the problem comes from the base, it’s most likely due to a faulty washer. Simply replace the washer with a new one to fix this.

Step three: Use Teflon tape

Wrap Teflon tape around the shower arm threads before screwing on the showerhead. Teflon tape will help create a watertight seal and prevent future leaks.

Step four: Reattach the showerhead

Be sure to hand-tighten only. Over-tightening can damage the plumbing fixtures and cause leaks.

Step five: Test for leaks

Turn on the water and check for any leaks. If everything is tight and there are no leaks, you’ve fixed your shower head successfully.

Preventative measures like these will help ensure that your shower head stays leak-free for years to come. With just a few simple steps, you can fix a leaky shower head and avoid costly repairs down the road.

