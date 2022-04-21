Springtime Means Sump Pump Season

As the weather starts to warm up and the snow begins to melt, homeowners need to think about their sump pump. A sump pump is a vital device for homes with a basement, crawlspace, or garage prone to flooding to remove excess water from the lowest level of your house.

There are also many sump pumps to choose from, including submersible, pedestal, and battery-operated models. Selecting the correct sump pump for your needs is critical to ensure that it will operate correctly and efficiently.

A sump pump typically consists of a pit, a pump, and a discharge pipe. The pit is in the lowest part of the basement or crawlspace and is usually filled with gravel or rocks to help with drainage. The pump sits inside the pit and pumps water out of the house through the discharge pipe. The discharge pipe typically runs to the home’s storm sewer orifices outside the house at a higher point than the pit, preventing water from backing up into the house and causing flooding.

If you live in an area susceptible to flooding, it’s also good to have a backup power source for your sump pump. A generator can keep your sump pump running during a power outage, ensuring that your basement stays dry.

While the design of sump pumps helps protect your home from water damage, they need to be maintained to function properly. A sump pump should be checked regularly and cleaned as needed. If your pump isn’t working correctly, it could mean the difference between a dry basement and a flooded one.

