Benet Academy names new president

The Benet Academy Board of Directors recently named William Myers as president of Benet Academy, according to a news release from the school.

Myers has deep roots with Benet Academy as a former Benet student, teacher, coach, club moderator, assistant principal and current principal/interim president.

Myers brings with him great knowledge of the school, countless shared memories with members of the Benet family and a grateful heart for the gifts Benet has given him.

As both a growth focused leader and a reliable steward of Benet’s traditions, he will ensure that Benet will continue to thrive in a changing world and provide a transformative faith-filled experience for many generations to come.

Upon the announcement, Myers said, “I am extremely grateful to the Benet family for all of the gifts I have received over the years, both personal and professional. Benet is a special community, and I will work to celebrate its traditions while we continue to grow in new ways to advance our Catholic, college prep mission in the Benedictine tradition. With clear direction from the board of directors, I am energized to work with different departments and offices to make the schools strategic vision a reality.“

Board Chairman Eileen Galvin Healy commented, “Mr. Myers is a mission-focused, student-centered leader who cares deeply about the people with whom he works. He is a passionate leader who has a deep understanding of the needs of the school and the community. Mr. Myers can speak first hand to our school’s rich history and core values, adding the necessary credibility that is critical to building relationships with students, families, alumni and donors.”

Benet Academy, founded in 1887 and located in Lisle, is an independent Catholic, college preparatory high school in the Benedictine tradition.