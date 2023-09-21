Wheaton to host second stormwater utility fee meeting Sept. 21

Wheaton will host a second public meeting Sept. 21 to provide information, answer questions and collect feedback from the public about proposed changes to how the city charges stormwater utility fees.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Wheaton City Hall, 303 W. Wesley St. Attend in person or join by Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86418324444?pwd=ZFN4NFk5ajE1c1pHd0Vqa2V4cGJTQT09 or call 312-626-6799. The Meeting ID is: 864 1832 4444, Passcode: 078501

Instead of charging based on how much water a household or business uses plus a flat fee, stormwater utility fees would be charged based on how much impervious area is on their property. Impervious area is property where water won’t naturally drain into the soil. This includes things such as houses, structures, driveways, walkways, parking lots, patios and swimming pools.

Stormwater utility fees pay for the maintenance and operation of the city’s storm sewer system. Because impervious area directly relates to the amount of stormwater runoff a property generates when it rains, this new way of calculating fees would more accurately reflect the service demands that a property places on the storm sewer system.

To find out more about the proposed stormwater utility fee change, visit the city’s website at www.wheaton.il.us/stormwaterutility. The upcoming meetings also will be recorded and shared on the City’s website.